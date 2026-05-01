- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FEM: First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund
FEM exchange rate has changed by 0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.08 and at a high of 32.26.
Follow First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FEM News
- Emerging Asia (Ex China) Government Bonds Monthly – August 2026
- Seeking Steady Income In An Unsteady World
- Build A Better Path, Part 2: 3-Dimensional Investing
- Fixed Income Outlook Q3 2026: Looking To The Data When Visibility Is Low
- Global Markets: Fundamentals Have The Floor
- Emerging Markets Show Greater War Resilience To Outpace Advanced Economies
- Global Macro Outlook: Third Quarter 2026
- Fixed Income Midyear Outlook: 6 Ways To Put Volatility To Work
- Dollar Strength Shifts Case For EM
- Equity Market Outlook Q3 2026
- The Ghost Rally: What We See Really Driving Emerging Markets In 2026
- Emerging Markets: The New Engine Of Global Growth
- 2026 Midyear Outlook: World Disrupted? Resilience Endured
- The Speed Of Transmission: Cost Pass-Through In Emerging Vs. Developed Markets
- Moving From Measuring Markets To Measuring Real Economy: FTSE All-World GDP Adjusted Index
- Markets Rally As IPO Momentum Builds
- Beyond Macro: A Value Lens On Emerging Markets Equity
- Trump-Xi Summit 2026: Key Expectations And What Markets Are Watching
- MEGA To SEGA: Why Seoul Beating Saxony Shows Just How Hard It Is To Diversify
- Record U.S. Stocks: Disconnect Or Not?
- Earnings Strength Keeps Us Risk-On
- Charts, Trends, And Top Trades With Parets And Strazza
- Performance Insights - April 2026
- Asset Allocation Insights - March 2026
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FEM stock price today?
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund stock is priced at 32.21 today. It trades within 32.08 - 32.26, yesterday's close was 32.12, and trading volume reached 113. The live price chart of FEM shows these updates.
Does First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund stock pay dividends?
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund is currently valued at 32.21. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 22.99% and USD. View the chart live to track FEM movements.
How to buy FEM stock?
You can buy First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund shares at the current price of 32.21. Orders are usually placed near 32.21 or 32.51, while 113 and -0.15% show market activity. Follow FEM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FEM stock?
Investing in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund involves considering the yearly range 25.85 - 35.61 and current price 32.21. Many compare 4.07% and 3.74% before placing orders at 32.21 or 32.51. Explore the FEM price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the past year was 35.61. Within 25.85 - 35.61, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.12 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) over the year was 25.85. Comparing it with the current 32.21 and 25.85 - 35.61 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FEM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FEM stock split?
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.12, and 22.99% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 32.12
- Open
- 32.26
- Bid
- 32.21
- Ask
- 32.51
- Low
- 32.08
- High
- 32.26
- Volume
- 113
- Daily Change
- 0.28%
- Month Change
- 4.07%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.74%
- Year Change
- 22.99%