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FDNI: First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF
FDNI exchange rate has changed by 1.81% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.31 and at a high of 29.33.
Follow First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FDNI News
- Performance Insights - July 2026
- CIO Weekly: Will Earnings Sustain Equities Momentum?
- Shipping Choke Points Raise Business Costs Even After The Iran War
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- Jensen Huang's $9 Trillion Productivity Claim
- Allocate With Intent: Active Equity Strategies For Changing Markets
- Irrational Exuberance Again
- Trump-Xi Summit 2026: Key Expectations And What Markets Are Watching
- Oil Is A Critical War Gauge For Tracking Iran Risk In Real Time
- Indicators Suggest The Market Likely Hasn't Hit Bottom Yet
- A Different Supply-Side Shock
- Weekly Market Pulse: Questions
- Outlook For Global Economy As Middle East Conflict Creates A Critical 'Chokepoint'
- How Big Market Swings May Be Hiding Broader Gains
- Global Leading Indicators, January 2026 - As Good As It Gets
- Shopify Slumps Post-Earnings: Buy the Dip in ETFs?
- The U.S. Dollar’s Slide Has Been A Tailwind For Investing In Foreign Markets
- Data Update 4 For 2026: The Global Perspective
- Global Trade In 2026: Significant Slowdown Amid Large Shifts
- Global Economy Shakes Off Tariff Shock Amid Tech-Driven Boom
- Global Stocks Set To Rally Again In 2026, Though U.S. Market May Regain Lead
- New Year, New Records: Equities Rise As Growth Outlook Improves
- Global Markets In 2026: How Venezuela Could Shift The Outlook
- Yet Another Year Of Economic Resilience
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FDNI stock price today?
First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF stock is priced at 29.31 today. It trades within 29.31 - 29.33, yesterday's close was 28.79, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of FDNI shows these updates.
Does First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF is currently valued at 29.31. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -22.69% and USD. View the chart live to track FDNI movements.
How to buy FDNI stock?
You can buy First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF shares at the current price of 29.31. Orders are usually placed near 29.31 or 29.61, while 2 and -0.07% show market activity. Follow FDNI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FDNI stock?
Investing in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.99 - 39.97 and current price 29.31. Many compare 3.97% and 1.95% before placing orders at 29.31 or 29.61. Explore the FDNI price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the past year was 39.97. Within 23.99 - 39.97, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.79 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI) over the year was 23.99. Comparing it with the current 29.31 and 23.99 - 39.97 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FDNI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FDNI stock split?
First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.79, and -22.69% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 28.79
- Open
- 29.33
- Bid
- 29.31
- Ask
- 29.61
- Low
- 29.31
- High
- 29.33
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 1.81%
- Month Change
- 3.97%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.95%
- Year Change
- -22.69%