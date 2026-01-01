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FDNI: First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF

29.31 USD 0.52 (1.81%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FDNI exchange rate has changed by 1.81% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.31 and at a high of 29.33.

Follow First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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FDNI News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FDNI stock price today?

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF stock is priced at 29.31 today. It trades within 29.31 - 29.33, yesterday's close was 28.79, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of FDNI shows these updates.

Does First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF stock pay dividends?

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF is currently valued at 29.31. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -22.69% and USD. View the chart live to track FDNI movements.

How to buy FDNI stock?

You can buy First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF shares at the current price of 29.31. Orders are usually placed near 29.31 or 29.61, while 2 and -0.07% show market activity. Follow FDNI updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FDNI stock?

Investing in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.99 - 39.97 and current price 29.31. Many compare 3.97% and 1.95% before placing orders at 29.31 or 29.61. Explore the FDNI price chart live with daily changes.

What are First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the past year was 39.97. Within 23.99 - 39.97, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.79 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF performance using the live chart.

What are First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI) over the year was 23.99. Comparing it with the current 29.31 and 23.99 - 39.97 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FDNI moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FDNI stock split?

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.79, and -22.69% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
29.31 29.33
Year Range
23.99 39.97
Previous Close
28.79
Open
29.33
Bid
29.31
Ask
29.61
Low
29.31
High
29.33
Volume
2
Daily Change
1.81%
Month Change
3.97%
6 Months Change
1.95%
Year Change
-22.69%
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