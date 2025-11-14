- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FDLO: Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF
FDLO exchange rate has changed by 0.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 73.26 and at a high of 73.50.
Follow Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FDLO News
- 5 Reasons Why Low-Volatility ETFs Matter Now
- FVAL: Fidelity's Value Factor ETF Has A Lot More Going For It (NYSEARCA:FVAL)
- Labor Market Frozen, Fed PUT On Ice
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q3 2026: Staying Pro-Risk In A Broadening AI Cycle
- Q2 Recap: Historic Rebound Amid Balanced Risks
- July Market Digest
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Earnings Strength Fuels Optimism
- Worried About Overvaluation? Seek Safety in Low-Volatility ETFs
- Low Volatility ETF (FDLO) Touches a New 52-Week High
- Large Caps - Big Opportunity
- Q1 2026 Dividend Check-In: Highest Quarterly Hike Percentage Since 2019
- Small Cap Momentum Moderates
- Sentiment Sours On AI Substitution
- Small-Cap Stocks Are Stirring On Policy Shifts, Earnings Edge
- FDLO ETF: A Short-Term Harbor, Yet Beware Of Long-Term Underperformance (NYSEARCA:FDLO)
- 3 Best ETFs to Invest In, According to AI Analyst, 01/27/2026 - TipRanks.com
- Equity Market Outlook Q1 2026: Macro Tailwinds Galore, But Mind The Risks
- Factor And Style Risk: Taming The Hidden Hazard To Core Equity Returns
- Quality Factor ETFs: How Fidelity's FQAL Stacks Up Against The Big 3 (NYSEARCA:FQAL)
- Multi-Asset 2026 Outlook: Navigating Key Controversies
- VFMV: FDLO May Be A Better Choice (BATS:VFMV)
- USMV: Understanding This Long Running Low-Volatility ETF (BATS:USMV)
- Benchmark Blind Spots: Detecting Hidden Risks In Disruptive Markets
- FDLO: Leading The Low-Volatility Category, But Lagging The Benchmark (NYSEARCA:FDLO)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FDLO stock price today?
Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock is priced at 73.49 today. It trades within 73.26 - 73.50, yesterday's close was 73.14, and trading volume reached 54. The live price chart of FDLO shows these updates.
Does Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock pay dividends?
Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF is currently valued at 73.49. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.56% and USD. View the chart live to track FDLO movements.
How to buy FDLO stock?
You can buy Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF shares at the current price of 73.49. Orders are usually placed near 73.49 or 73.79, while 54 and 0.30% show market activity. Follow FDLO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FDLO stock?
Investing in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF involves considering the yearly range 63.36 - 73.50 and current price 73.49. Many compare 1.41% and 8.14% before placing orders at 73.49 or 73.79. Explore the FDLO price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the past year was 73.50. Within 63.36 - 73.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 73.14 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) over the year was 63.36. Comparing it with the current 73.49 and 63.36 - 73.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FDLO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FDLO stock split?
Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 73.14, and 14.56% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 73.14
- Open
- 73.27
- Bid
- 73.49
- Ask
- 73.79
- Low
- 73.26
- High
- 73.50
- Volume
- 54
- Daily Change
- 0.48%
- Month Change
- 1.41%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.14%
- Year Change
- 14.56%