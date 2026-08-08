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FBL: GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF
FBL exchange rate has changed by 0.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.69 and at a high of 22.63.
Follow GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FBL stock price today?
GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF stock is priced at 22.14 today. It trades within 21.69 - 22.63, yesterday's close was 22.01, and trading volume reached 841. The live price chart of FBL shows these updates.
Does GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF is currently valued at 22.14. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -48.19% and USD. View the chart live to track FBL movements.
How to buy FBL stock?
You can buy GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF shares at the current price of 22.14. Orders are usually placed near 22.14 or 22.44, while 841 and 2.07% show market activity. Follow FBL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FBL stock?
Investing in GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 17.44 - 50.40 and current price 22.14. Many compare 10.42% and -23.92% before placing orders at 22.14 or 22.44. Explore the FBL price chart live with daily changes.
What are GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF in the past year was 50.40. Within 17.44 - 50.40, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.01 helps spot resistance levels. Track GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF (FBL) over the year was 17.44. Comparing it with the current 22.14 and 17.44 - 50.40 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FBL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FBL stock split?
GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.01, and -48.19% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 22.01
- Open
- 21.69
- Bid
- 22.14
- Ask
- 22.44
- Low
- 21.69
- High
- 22.63
- Volume
- 841
- Daily Change
- 0.59%
- Month Change
- 10.42%
- 6 Months Change
- -23.92%
- Year Change
- -48.19%