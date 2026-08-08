- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
EVSB: Morgan Stanley ETF Trust Eaton Vance Ultra-Short Income ETF
EVSB exchange rate has changed by -0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.81 and at a high of 50.85.
Follow Morgan Stanley ETF Trust Eaton Vance Ultra-Short Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EVSB stock price today?
Morgan Stanley ETF Trust Eaton Vance Ultra-Short Income ETF stock is priced at 50.81 today. It trades within 50.81 - 50.85, yesterday's close was 50.83, and trading volume reached 21. The live price chart of EVSB shows these updates.
Does Morgan Stanley ETF Trust Eaton Vance Ultra-Short Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Morgan Stanley ETF Trust Eaton Vance Ultra-Short Income ETF is currently valued at 50.81. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.38% and USD. View the chart live to track EVSB movements.
How to buy EVSB stock?
You can buy Morgan Stanley ETF Trust Eaton Vance Ultra-Short Income ETF shares at the current price of 50.81. Orders are usually placed near 50.81 or 51.11, while 21 and -0.06% show market activity. Follow EVSB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EVSB stock?
Investing in Morgan Stanley ETF Trust Eaton Vance Ultra-Short Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 50.62 - 51.05 and current price 50.81. Many compare 0.12% and -0.06% before placing orders at 50.81 or 51.11. Explore the EVSB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Morgan Stanley ETF Trust Eaton Vance Ultra-Short Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Morgan Stanley ETF Trust Eaton Vance Ultra-Short Income ETF in the past year was 51.05. Within 50.62 - 51.05, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.83 helps spot resistance levels. Track Morgan Stanley ETF Trust Eaton Vance Ultra-Short Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Morgan Stanley ETF Trust Eaton Vance Ultra-Short Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Morgan Stanley ETF Trust Eaton Vance Ultra-Short Income ETF (EVSB) over the year was 50.62. Comparing it with the current 50.81 and 50.62 - 51.05 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EVSB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EVSB stock split?
Morgan Stanley ETF Trust Eaton Vance Ultra-Short Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.83, and -0.38% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 50.83
- Open
- 50.84
- Bid
- 50.81
- Ask
- 51.11
- Low
- 50.81
- High
- 50.85
- Volume
- 21
- Daily Change
- -0.04%
- Month Change
- 0.12%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.06%
- Year Change
- -0.38%