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ESML: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF
ESML exchange rate has changed by 0.98% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 55.30 and at a high of 55.66.
Follow iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ESML News
- Hedging Demand Spikes Amid AI-Driven Market Rotation
- Where To Invest Now In AI, Biotech, Small Caps, And Gold
- Out Of Favor, Not Out Of Opportunity
- Positive Surprise: Recognizing Change Before Consensus
- Index Hedging Jumps, But Stock Optimism Persists
- Earnings Strength And Easing Risks Support Markets
- Charts, Trends, And Top Trades With Parets And Strazza
- The More Things Change, The More They Remain The Same
- Managing The Cognitive Dissonance Of Long-Term Investing
- The IPO Window Reopens For Small Caps
- Oil Price Shocks Testing Resilience Across Methodologies Among S&P SmallCap 600 Indices
- Oil Shock Meets Asset Price Deflation
- Value Vs. Growth In Small Caps In 2026 - Which Style Factors Are Emerging Winners
- Risk Assets: Dispersion Trumps Directionality
- Small Cap Momentum Moderates
- Setting The Stage For A Value Revival
- Small-Cap Stocks Are Stirring On Policy Shifts, Earnings Edge
- SPX Skew Steepens To 1Y High As Tariff Uncertainty Rises
- Small Caps Stage Quiet Comeback As AI Trade Shows Cracks
- Income Investing In 2026: Balancing Bonds, Small Caps, And MLPs
- Tech Vs. Small Caps Volatility Widens As Rotation Accelerates
- Katie Stockton On Market Rotation, Tech Stock Weakness, And More
- Market Outlook: A Change Of Course
- Small Caps And Macroeconomic Shifts: 3 Catalysts For A Breakout
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ESML stock price today?
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF stock is priced at 55.57 today. It trades within 55.30 - 55.66, yesterday's close was 55.03, and trading volume reached 188. The live price chart of ESML shows these updates.
Does iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF is currently valued at 55.57. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 26.87% and USD. View the chart live to track ESML movements.
How to buy ESML stock?
You can buy iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF shares at the current price of 55.57. Orders are usually placed near 55.57 or 55.87, while 188 and -0.09% show market activity. Follow ESML updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ESML stock?
Investing in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 42.87 - 56.17 and current price 55.57. Many compare 2.68% and 12.49% before placing orders at 55.57 or 55.87. Explore the ESML price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the past year was 56.17. Within 42.87 - 56.17, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 55.03 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) over the year was 42.87. Comparing it with the current 55.57 and 42.87 - 56.17 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ESML moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ESML stock split?
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 55.03, and 26.87% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 55.03
- Open
- 55.62
- Bid
- 55.57
- Ask
- 55.87
- Low
- 55.30
- High
- 55.66
- Volume
- 188
- Daily Change
- 0.98%
- Month Change
- 2.68%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.49%
- Year Change
- 26.87%