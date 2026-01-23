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ERY: Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares
ERY exchange rate has changed by 2.49% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.92 and at a high of 11.25.
Follow Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ERY News
- Turbocharging Energy Stocks With The ERX ETF (NYSEARCA:ERX)
- The $250 million daily bet: How the Iran crisis triggered a frenzy in leveraged oil trades
- Two-Week Pause in Iran War: Inverse Energy ETFs for Quick Gains
- When the Iran War Calms Down, This ETF Should Go Strait Up
- GUSH: Examining The Structure And Suitability Of This 2X Leveraged ETF (NYSEARCA: GUSH)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ERY stock price today?
Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares stock is priced at 11.13 today. It trades within 10.92 - 11.25, yesterday's close was 10.86, and trading volume reached 365. The live price chart of ERY shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares is currently valued at 11.13. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -45.25% and USD. View the chart live to track ERY movements.
How to buy ERY stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares shares at the current price of 11.13. Orders are usually placed near 11.13 or 11.43, while 365 and 0.27% show market activity. Follow ERY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ERY stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares involves considering the yearly range 9.57 - 22.50 and current price 11.13. Many compare 4.31% and -5.28% before placing orders at 11.13 or 11.43. Explore the ERY price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares in the past year was 22.50. Within 9.57 - 22.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.86 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares (ERY) over the year was 9.57. Comparing it with the current 11.13 and 9.57 - 22.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ERY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ERY stock split?
Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.86, and -45.25% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.86
- Open
- 11.10
- Bid
- 11.13
- Ask
- 11.43
- Low
- 10.92
- High
- 11.25
- Volume
- 365
- Daily Change
- 2.49%
- Month Change
- 4.31%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.28%
- Year Change
- -45.25%