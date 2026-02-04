- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
EOT: Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust EATON VANCE NATIONAL MUNICIP
EOT exchange rate has changed by -0.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.39 and at a high of 17.60.
Follow Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust EATON VANCE NATIONAL MUNICIP dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EOT News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EOT stock price today?
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust EATON VANCE NATIONAL MUNICIP stock is priced at 17.47 today. It trades within 17.39 - 17.60, yesterday's close was 17.49, and trading volume reached 42. The live price chart of EOT shows these updates.
Does Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust EATON VANCE NATIONAL MUNICIP stock pay dividends?
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust EATON VANCE NATIONAL MUNICIP is currently valued at 17.47. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.94% and USD. View the chart live to track EOT movements.
How to buy EOT stock?
You can buy Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust EATON VANCE NATIONAL MUNICIP shares at the current price of 17.47. Orders are usually placed near 17.47 or 17.77, while 42 and -0.23% show market activity. Follow EOT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EOT stock?
Investing in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust EATON VANCE NATIONAL MUNICIP involves considering the yearly range 16.21 - 18.00 and current price 17.47. Many compare -0.06% and 0.06% before placing orders at 17.47 or 17.77. Explore the EOT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust EATON VANCE NATIONAL MUNICIP stock highest prices?
The highest price of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust EATON VANCE NATIONAL MUNICIP in the past year was 18.00. Within 16.21 - 18.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 17.49 helps spot resistance levels. Track Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust EATON VANCE NATIONAL MUNICIP performance using the live chart.
What are Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust EATON VANCE NATIONAL MUNICIP stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust EATON VANCE NATIONAL MUNICIP (EOT) over the year was 16.21. Comparing it with the current 17.47 and 16.21 - 18.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EOT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EOT stock split?
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust EATON VANCE NATIONAL MUNICIP has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 17.49, and 5.94% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 17.49
- Open
- 17.51
- Bid
- 17.47
- Ask
- 17.77
- Low
- 17.39
- High
- 17.60
- Volume
- 42
- Daily Change
- -0.11%
- Month Change
- -0.06%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.06%
- Year Change
- 5.94%