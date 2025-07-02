- Overview
EMO: ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock
EMO exchange rate has changed by -0.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.10 and at a high of 44.52.
Follow ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
EMO News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EMO stock price today?
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock stock is priced at 44.30 today. It trades within 44.10 - 44.52, yesterday's close was 44.31, and trading volume reached 174. The live price chart of EMO shows these updates.
Does ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock stock pay dividends?
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock is currently valued at 44.30. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.24% and USD. View the chart live to track EMO movements.
How to buy EMO stock?
You can buy ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock shares at the current price of 44.30. Orders are usually placed near 44.30 or 44.60, while 174 and -0.49% show market activity. Follow EMO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EMO stock?
Investing in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock involves considering the yearly range 39.65 - 51.87 and current price 44.30. Many compare -1.47% and -3.38% before placing orders at 44.30 or 44.60. Explore the EMO price chart live with daily changes.
What are Clearbridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Clearbridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. in the past year was 51.87. Within 39.65 - 51.87, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 44.31 helps spot resistance levels. Track ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock performance using the live chart.
What are Clearbridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Clearbridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. (EMO) over the year was 39.65. Comparing it with the current 44.30 and 39.65 - 51.87 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EMO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EMO stock split?
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 44.31, and 3.24% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 44.31
- Open
- 44.52
- Bid
- 44.30
- Ask
- 44.60
- Low
- 44.10
- High
- 44.52
- Volume
- 174
- Daily Change
- -0.02%
- Month Change
- -1.47%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.38%
- Year Change
- 3.24%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 3.715 M
- Fcst
- 3.334 M
- Prev
- 1.792 M
- Act
- -0.763 M
- Fcst
- -0.205 M
- Prev
- -0.271 M
- Act
- 4.117%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.033%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev