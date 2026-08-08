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EMCS: Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Climate Selection ETF

44.20 USD 0.03 (0.07%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EMCS exchange rate has changed by -0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.19 and at a high of 45.13.

Follow Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Climate Selection ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is EMCS stock price today?

Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Climate Selection ETF stock is priced at 44.20 today. It trades within 44.19 - 45.13, yesterday's close was 44.23, and trading volume reached 12. The live price chart of EMCS shows these updates.

Does Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Climate Selection ETF stock pay dividends?

Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Climate Selection ETF is currently valued at 44.20. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.97% and USD. View the chart live to track EMCS movements.

How to buy EMCS stock?

You can buy Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Climate Selection ETF shares at the current price of 44.20. Orders are usually placed near 44.20 or 44.50, while 12 and -1.91% show market activity. Follow EMCS updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EMCS stock?

Investing in Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Climate Selection ETF involves considering the yearly range 36.01 - 49.20 and current price 44.20. Many compare 1.14% and 9.30% before placing orders at 44.20 or 44.50. Explore the EMCS price chart live with daily changes.

What are Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Climate Selection ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Climate Selection ETF in the past year was 49.20. Within 36.01 - 49.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 44.23 helps spot resistance levels. Track Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Climate Selection ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Climate Selection ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Climate Selection ETF (EMCS) over the year was 36.01. Comparing it with the current 44.20 and 36.01 - 49.20 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EMCS moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EMCS stock split?

Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Climate Selection ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 44.23, and 10.97% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
44.19 45.13
Year Range
36.01 49.20
Previous Close
44.23
Open
45.06
Bid
44.20
Ask
44.50
Low
44.19
High
45.13
Volume
12
Daily Change
-0.07%
Month Change
1.14%
6 Months Change
9.30%
Year Change
10.97%
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