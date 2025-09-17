Currencies / EMCGR
EMCGR: Embrace Change Acquisition Corp - Rights
0.1142 USD 0.0000 (0.00%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EMCGR exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.1142 and at a high of 0.1142.
Follow Embrace Change Acquisition Corp - Rights dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
0.1142 0.1142
Year Range
0.0750 0.2000
- Previous Close
- 0.1142
- Open
- 0.1142
- Bid
- 0.1142
- Ask
- 0.1172
- Low
- 0.1142
- High
- 0.1142
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 26.89%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.74%
- Year Change
- -12.15%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev