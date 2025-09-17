QuotesSections
EMCGR
EMCGR: Embrace Change Acquisition Corp - Rights

0.1142 USD 0.0000 (0.00%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EMCGR exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.1142 and at a high of 0.1142.

Follow Embrace Change Acquisition Corp - Rights dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.1142 0.1142
Year Range
0.0750 0.2000
Previous Close
0.1142
Open
0.1142
Bid
0.1142
Ask
0.1172
Low
0.1142
High
0.1142
Volume
1
Daily Change
0.00%
Month Change
26.89%
6 Months Change
11.74%
Year Change
-12.15%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev