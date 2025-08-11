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EDF: Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund of Beneficial
EDF exchange rate has changed by 1.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.18 and at a high of 5.40.
Follow Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund of Beneficial dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EDF News
- Global Sustainable Finance 2026: Growth On The Horizon
- Sustainable Investment Insights - Bi-Annual Report: July 2026
- EDF: Emerging Markets Are Getting Riskier, But This Fund Is Handling It Well (NYSE:EDF)
- Energy Credit Market Returns Reflect Sector Discipline
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q2 2026: Beyond The Conflict
- Fixed-Income Outlook: From Oil Shock To Oil Spillover?
- Blended Finance: Bridging The Sustainability Funding Gap
- EM Corporate Debt: 5 Themes To Watch In 2026
- Fixed Income: Why This Is Not 2022
- TEI: Long-Term Potential, But May Struggle In The Short-Term
- Where The Rubber Meets Return: The ESG Factors That Matter
- How U.S. Dollar Weakness Could Buoy Emerging Markets
- EDF, OpCore to develop 4-billion-euro data centre in France
- When Less Equals More: Rethinking Sustainability Reporting
- Why Data Centers May Help Drive ESG-Labeled Bond Issuance
- Principles Of Bond Yields And Credit Quality
- Global Sustainable Finance 2025: Mixed Results Highlight Regional Differences
- MSD: Not As Well-Positioned As Its Peers And Likely To Continue Underperforming
- EDF Workers Plan Strike as France Political Crisis Deepens
- EDF: High Beta Emerging Market CEF With A High Yield (NYSE:EDF)
- EDF: Strong Recent Performance, But Limited Local Currency Exposure A Weakness
- TEI CEF: Profit From The U.S. Dollar's Decline With This Bond CEF
- MARA Holdings in talks to buy majority stake in Exaion from EDF - Bloomberg
- EDD: A Unique CEF That Provides A High Yield And Foreign Currency Exposure (NYSE:EDD)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EDF stock price today?
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund of Beneficial stock is priced at 5.33 today. It trades within 5.18 - 5.40, yesterday's close was 5.23, and trading volume reached 180. The live price chart of EDF shows these updates.
Does Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund of Beneficial stock pay dividends?
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund of Beneficial is currently valued at 5.33. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.50% and USD. View the chart live to track EDF movements.
How to buy EDF stock?
You can buy Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund of Beneficial shares at the current price of 5.33. Orders are usually placed near 5.33 or 5.63, while 180 and 2.30% show market activity. Follow EDF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EDF stock?
Investing in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund of Beneficial involves considering the yearly range 4.72 - 5.66 and current price 5.33. Many compare 3.50% and 4.51% before placing orders at 5.33 or 5.63. Explore the EDF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund of Beneficial stock highest prices?
The highest price of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund of Beneficial in the past year was 5.66. Within 4.72 - 5.66, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.23 helps spot resistance levels. Track Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund of Beneficial performance using the live chart.
What are Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund of Beneficial stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund of Beneficial (EDF) over the year was 4.72. Comparing it with the current 5.33 and 4.72 - 5.66 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EDF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EDF stock split?
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund of Beneficial has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 5.23, and 3.50% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 5.23
- Open
- 5.21
- Bid
- 5.33
- Ask
- 5.63
- Low
- 5.18
- High
- 5.40
- Volume
- 180
- Daily Change
- 1.91%
- Month Change
- 3.50%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.51%
- Year Change
- 3.50%