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EDF: Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund of Beneficial

5.33 USD 0.10 (1.91%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EDF exchange rate has changed by 1.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.18 and at a high of 5.40.

Follow Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund of Beneficial dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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EDF News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is EDF stock price today?

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund of Beneficial stock is priced at 5.33 today. It trades within 5.18 - 5.40, yesterday's close was 5.23, and trading volume reached 180. The live price chart of EDF shows these updates.

Does Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund of Beneficial stock pay dividends?

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund of Beneficial is currently valued at 5.33. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.50% and USD. View the chart live to track EDF movements.

How to buy EDF stock?

You can buy Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund of Beneficial shares at the current price of 5.33. Orders are usually placed near 5.33 or 5.63, while 180 and 2.30% show market activity. Follow EDF updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EDF stock?

Investing in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund of Beneficial involves considering the yearly range 4.72 - 5.66 and current price 5.33. Many compare 3.50% and 4.51% before placing orders at 5.33 or 5.63. Explore the EDF price chart live with daily changes.

What are Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund of Beneficial stock highest prices?

The highest price of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund of Beneficial in the past year was 5.66. Within 4.72 - 5.66, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.23 helps spot resistance levels. Track Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund of Beneficial performance using the live chart.

What are Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund of Beneficial stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund of Beneficial (EDF) over the year was 4.72. Comparing it with the current 5.33 and 4.72 - 5.66 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EDF moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EDF stock split?

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund of Beneficial has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 5.23, and 3.50% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
5.18 5.40
Year Range
4.72 5.66
Previous Close
5.23
Open
5.21
Bid
5.33
Ask
5.63
Low
5.18
High
5.40
Volume
180
Daily Change
1.91%
Month Change
3.50%
6 Months Change
4.51%
Year Change
3.50%
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