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DVXF: WEBs Financial XLF Defined Volatility ETF
DVXF exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.00 and at a high of 29.02.
Follow WEBs Financial XLF Defined Volatility ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DVXF stock price today?
WEBs Financial XLF Defined Volatility ETF stock is priced at 29.02 today. It trades within 29.00 - 29.02, yesterday's close was 28.99, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of DVXF shows these updates.
Does WEBs Financial XLF Defined Volatility ETF stock pay dividends?
WEBs Financial XLF Defined Volatility ETF is currently valued at 29.02. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.45% and USD. View the chart live to track DVXF movements.
How to buy DVXF stock?
You can buy WEBs Financial XLF Defined Volatility ETF shares at the current price of 29.02. Orders are usually placed near 29.02 or 29.32, while 3 and 0.07% show market activity. Follow DVXF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DVXF stock?
Investing in WEBs Financial XLF Defined Volatility ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.83 - 29.02 and current price 29.02. Many compare 1.75% and 14.79% before placing orders at 29.02 or 29.32. Explore the DVXF price chart live with daily changes.
What are WEBs Financial XLF Defined Volatility ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of WEBs Financial XLF Defined Volatility ETF in the past year was 29.02. Within 21.83 - 29.02, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.99 helps spot resistance levels. Track WEBs Financial XLF Defined Volatility ETF performance using the live chart.
What are WEBs Financial XLF Defined Volatility ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WEBs Financial XLF Defined Volatility ETF (DVXF) over the year was 21.83. Comparing it with the current 29.02 and 21.83 - 29.02 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DVXF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DVXF stock split?
WEBs Financial XLF Defined Volatility ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.99, and 16.45% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 28.99
- Open
- 29.00
- Bid
- 29.02
- Ask
- 29.32
- Low
- 29.00
- High
- 29.02
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 0.10%
- Month Change
- 1.75%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.79%
- Year Change
- 16.45%