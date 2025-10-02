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DTRE: First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF

42.79 USD 0.36 (0.85%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DTRE exchange rate has changed by 0.85% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.69 and at a high of 42.79.

Follow First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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DTRE News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is DTRE stock price today?

First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF stock is priced at 42.79 today. It trades within 42.69 - 42.79, yesterday's close was 42.43, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of DTRE shows these updates.

Does First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF stock pay dividends?

First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF is currently valued at 42.79. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.38% and USD. View the chart live to track DTRE movements.

How to buy DTRE stock?

You can buy First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF shares at the current price of 42.79. Orders are usually placed near 42.79 or 43.09, while 4 and 0.23% show market activity. Follow DTRE updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DTRE stock?

Investing in First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF involves considering the yearly range 38.34 - 43.54 and current price 42.79. Many compare -0.40% and 1.54% before placing orders at 42.79 or 43.09. Explore the DTRE price chart live with daily changes.

What are First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF in the past year was 43.54. Within 38.34 - 43.54, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.43 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF performance using the live chart.

What are First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF (DTRE) over the year was 38.34. Comparing it with the current 42.79 and 38.34 - 43.54 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DTRE moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DTRE stock split?

First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 42.43, and 8.38% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
42.69 42.79
Year Range
38.34 43.54
Previous Close
42.43
Open
42.69
Bid
42.79
Ask
43.09
Low
42.69
High
42.79
Volume
4
Daily Change
0.85%
Month Change
-0.40%
6 Months Change
1.54%
Year Change
8.38%
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