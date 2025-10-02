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DTRE: First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF
DTRE exchange rate has changed by 0.85% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.69 and at a high of 42.79.
Follow First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DTRE News
- The Resilient Rally: Can Markets Continue To Climb Amid Uncertainty?
- AI Office Demand Report: Where Demand Is And The Cycle Ahead
- Resilient U.S. Transaction Volumes: +15% YoY In May
- 2026 Inside Real Estate Outlook: Resilient Recovery (Dow Jones Indices:DJUSRE)
- Lending Standards Hold Steady, With Early Easing At Large Banks
- Analyzing The Wall Of Maturities: The Plural Of Anecdotes Is Not Data
- U.S. Transaction Volumes Rise +27% YoY In 1Q26
- REITs At New Highs: Early Expansion, Not The End Of The Cycle
- Commercial Real Estate: Early-Cycle Advantage As Investors Reevaluate Private Credit
- European CRE Total Returns Accelerate Into 2026
- CRE Debt: A Strategic Complement In Private Markets
- Lending Standards Loosen For The First Time Since 2022
- Office CMBS Delinquency Rate Spikes To 12.3%, Worse Than Financial Crisis Meltdown Peak
- CRE Transaction Volumes Jump With And Without Data Centers
- David Sykes On What Matters For Investors In 2026
- Why Private Real Estate Lending Is Growing
- CRE Vs. Housing Prices: A Normalizing Disconnect
- Lifting The Veil On Headline CRE Returns: A Market Ripe For Alpha
- CRE Loan Demand Turns Positive For The First Time Since 2022 (DJUSRE)
- U.S. CRE Deal Volume Up 17% In Q3 2025
- What’s The Fed Watching In CRE? (September Minutes Update)
- The Hidden Side Of The Stock Market's Hot Streak
- U.S. Real Estate Sector Report - Fall 2025
- Nonresidential Construction Forecast 2025-27: Tapering Down
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DTRE stock price today?
First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF stock is priced at 42.79 today. It trades within 42.69 - 42.79, yesterday's close was 42.43, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of DTRE shows these updates.
Does First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF is currently valued at 42.79. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.38% and USD. View the chart live to track DTRE movements.
How to buy DTRE stock?
You can buy First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF shares at the current price of 42.79. Orders are usually placed near 42.79 or 43.09, while 4 and 0.23% show market activity. Follow DTRE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DTRE stock?
Investing in First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF involves considering the yearly range 38.34 - 43.54 and current price 42.79. Many compare -0.40% and 1.54% before placing orders at 42.79 or 43.09. Explore the DTRE price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF in the past year was 43.54. Within 38.34 - 43.54, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.43 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF (DTRE) over the year was 38.34. Comparing it with the current 42.79 and 38.34 - 43.54 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DTRE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DTRE stock split?
First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 42.43, and 8.38% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 42.43
- Open
- 42.69
- Bid
- 42.79
- Ask
- 43.09
- Low
- 42.69
- High
- 42.79
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 0.85%
- Month Change
- -0.40%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.54%
- Year Change
- 8.38%