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DRN: Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares
DRN exchange rate has changed by 1.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.87 and at a high of 11.24.
Follow Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DRN News
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Forgotten Asset
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Real Deal
- REITs At New Highs: Early Expansion, Not The End Of The Cycle
- Is Your Portfolio Too Tech-Heavy?
- Renewed Potential For Real Estate Investors In 2026
- 2026 Economic And Market Outlook
- Whale's Tracking - Deepening Rift
- REIT Market Perspectives - December 2025
- REIT Earnings Preview: Here's What We're Watching
- Rally In The Dark
- U.S. Real Estate Sector Report - Fall 2025
- Why U.S. REITs May Shine In A Rate-Cutting Environment
- Echoes Of Earlier Easing
- A Dovish Turn, A Hawkish Shadow
- The State Of REITs: September 2025 Edition
- Cool Enough For Cuts
- NYC Office Market Reality: Why Loan Maturities Matter Now
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Slowdown Continues
- Slacking Into A Rate Cut
- The Calm Before The Cut
- Disinflation Dividend: REIT Earnings Scorecard
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DRN stock price today?
Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares stock is priced at 11.07 today. It trades within 10.87 - 11.24, yesterday's close was 10.93, and trading volume reached 578. The live price chart of DRN shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares is currently valued at 11.07. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.43% and USD. View the chart live to track DRN movements.
How to buy DRN stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares shares at the current price of 11.07. Orders are usually placed near 11.07 or 11.37, while 578 and 1.00% show market activity. Follow DRN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DRN stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares involves considering the yearly range 8.05 - 12.20 and current price 11.07. Many compare -1.42% and 6.54% before placing orders at 11.07 or 11.37. Explore the DRN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares in the past year was 12.20. Within 8.05 - 12.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.93 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares (DRN) over the year was 8.05. Comparing it with the current 11.07 and 8.05 - 12.20 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DRN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DRN stock split?
Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.93, and 15.43% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.93
- Open
- 10.96
- Bid
- 11.07
- Ask
- 11.37
- Low
- 10.87
- High
- 11.24
- Volume
- 578
- Daily Change
- 1.28%
- Month Change
- -1.42%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.54%
- Year Change
- 15.43%