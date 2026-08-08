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CSCS: Direxion Daily CSCO Bear 1X ETF
CSCS exchange rate has changed by -0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.67 and at a high of 12.67.
Follow Direxion Daily CSCO Bear 1X ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CSCS stock price today?
Direxion Daily CSCO Bear 1X ETF stock is priced at 12.67 today. It trades within 12.67 - 12.67, yesterday's close was 12.71, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of CSCS shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily CSCO Bear 1X ETF stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily CSCO Bear 1X ETF is currently valued at 12.67. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -49.96% and USD. View the chart live to track CSCS movements.
How to buy CSCS stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily CSCO Bear 1X ETF shares at the current price of 12.67. Orders are usually placed near 12.67 or 12.97, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow CSCS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CSCS stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily CSCO Bear 1X ETF involves considering the yearly range 12.08 - 25.32 and current price 12.67. Many compare -4.95% and -39.09% before placing orders at 12.67 or 12.97. Explore the CSCS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily CSCO Bear 1X ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily CSCO Bear 1X ETF in the past year was 25.32. Within 12.08 - 25.32, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 12.71 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily CSCO Bear 1X ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily CSCO Bear 1X ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily CSCO Bear 1X ETF (CSCS) over the year was 12.08. Comparing it with the current 12.67 and 12.08 - 25.32 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CSCS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CSCS stock split?
Direxion Daily CSCO Bear 1X ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 12.71, and -49.96% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 12.71
- Open
- 12.67
- Bid
- 12.67
- Ask
- 12.97
- Low
- 12.67
- High
- 12.67
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -0.31%
- Month Change
- -4.95%
- 6 Months Change
- -39.09%
- Year Change
- -49.96%