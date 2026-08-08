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CSCL: Direxion Daily CSCO Bull 2X ETF
CSCL exchange rate has changed by 1.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 63.64 and at a high of 66.10.
Follow Direxion Daily CSCO Bull 2X ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CSCL stock price today?
Direxion Daily CSCO Bull 2X ETF stock is priced at 65.34 today. It trades within 63.64 - 66.10, yesterday's close was 64.69, and trading volume reached 18. The live price chart of CSCL shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily CSCO Bull 2X ETF stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily CSCO Bull 2X ETF is currently valued at 65.34. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 169.44% and USD. View the chart live to track CSCL movements.
How to buy CSCL stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily CSCO Bull 2X ETF shares at the current price of 65.34. Orders are usually placed near 65.34 or 65.64, while 18 and 0.12% show market activity. Follow CSCL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CSCL stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily CSCO Bull 2X ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.17 - 77.81 and current price 65.34. Many compare 11.94% and 117.22% before placing orders at 65.34 or 65.64. Explore the CSCL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily CSCO Bull 2X ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily CSCO Bull 2X ETF in the past year was 77.81. Within 23.17 - 77.81, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 64.69 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily CSCO Bull 2X ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily CSCO Bull 2X ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily CSCO Bull 2X ETF (CSCL) over the year was 23.17. Comparing it with the current 65.34 and 23.17 - 77.81 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CSCL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CSCL stock split?
Direxion Daily CSCO Bull 2X ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 64.69, and 169.44% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 64.69
- Open
- 65.26
- Bid
- 65.34
- Ask
- 65.64
- Low
- 63.64
- High
- 66.10
- Volume
- 18
- Daily Change
- 1.00%
- Month Change
- 11.94%
- 6 Months Change
- 117.22%
- Year Change
- 169.44%