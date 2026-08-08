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CMII: Columbus Circle Capital Corp II
CMII exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.02 and at a high of 10.03.
Follow Columbus Circle Capital Corp II dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CMII stock price today?
Columbus Circle Capital Corp II stock is priced at 10.02 today. It trades within 10.02 - 10.03, yesterday's close was 10.02, and trading volume reached 21. The live price chart of CMII shows these updates.
Does Columbus Circle Capital Corp II stock pay dividends?
Columbus Circle Capital Corp II is currently valued at 10.02. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.83% and USD. View the chart live to track CMII movements.
How to buy CMII stock?
You can buy Columbus Circle Capital Corp II shares at the current price of 10.02. Orders are usually placed near 10.02 or 10.32, while 21 and -0.10% show market activity. Follow CMII updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CMII stock?
Investing in Columbus Circle Capital Corp II involves considering the yearly range 9.76 - 10.22 and current price 10.02. Many compare 0.10% and 1.83% before placing orders at 10.02 or 10.32. Explore the CMII price chart live with daily changes.
What are Columbus Circle Capital Corp II stock highest prices?
The highest price of Columbus Circle Capital Corp II in the past year was 10.22. Within 9.76 - 10.22, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.02 helps spot resistance levels. Track Columbus Circle Capital Corp II performance using the live chart.
What are Columbus Circle Capital Corp II stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Columbus Circle Capital Corp II (CMII) over the year was 9.76. Comparing it with the current 10.02 and 9.76 - 10.22 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CMII moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CMII stock split?
Columbus Circle Capital Corp II has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.02, and 1.83% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.02
- Open
- 10.03
- Bid
- 10.02
- Ask
- 10.32
- Low
- 10.02
- High
- 10.03
- Volume
- 21
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 0.10%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.83%
- Year Change
- 1.83%