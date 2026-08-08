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CEV: Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Shares of Benefic
CEV exchange rate has changed by 1.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.27 and at a high of 10.43.
Follow Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Shares of Benefic dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CEV stock price today?
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Shares of Benefic stock is priced at 10.43 today. It trades within 10.27 - 10.43, yesterday's close was 10.27, and trading volume reached 29. The live price chart of CEV shows these updates.
Does Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Shares of Benefic stock pay dividends?
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Shares of Benefic is currently valued at 10.43. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.37% and USD. View the chart live to track CEV movements.
How to buy CEV stock?
You can buy Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Shares of Benefic shares at the current price of 10.43. Orders are usually placed near 10.43 or 10.73, while 29 and 1.36% show market activity. Follow CEV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CEV stock?
Investing in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Shares of Benefic involves considering the yearly range 9.45 - 10.78 and current price 10.43. Many compare 3.06% and -2.52% before placing orders at 10.43 or 10.73. Explore the CEV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Shares of Benefic stock highest prices?
The highest price of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Shares of Benefic in the past year was 10.78. Within 9.45 - 10.78, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.27 helps spot resistance levels. Track Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Shares of Benefic performance using the live chart.
What are Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Shares of Benefic stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Shares of Benefic (CEV) over the year was 9.45. Comparing it with the current 10.43 and 9.45 - 10.78 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CEV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CEV stock split?
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Shares of Benefic has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.27, and 10.37% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.27
- Open
- 10.29
- Bid
- 10.43
- Ask
- 10.73
- Low
- 10.27
- High
- 10.43
- Volume
- 29
- Daily Change
- 1.56%
- Month Change
- 3.06%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.52%
- Year Change
- 10.37%