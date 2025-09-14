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CCD: Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund - Closed End Fund
CCD exchange rate has changed by 1.92% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.49 and at a high of 25.97.
Follow Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund - Closed End Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CCD News
- NIE: This Convertible CEF Is Worth A Test Drive (NYSE:NIE)
- NFJ: Income Seekers Might Have A Lot To Like Here (NYSE:NFJ)
- CCD: Solid Performance, But Very High-Tech Exposure (NASDAQ:CCD)
- I Demand +9% Yields
- Calamos Dynamic Convertible And Income Fund Q1 2026 Commentary (CCD)
- I Demand Recurrent Income For My Retirement
- Calamos Dynamic Convertible And Income Fund Q4 2025 Commentary
- 10 Best CEFs This Month: Average Yield Of 8.7% (January 2026)
- 2 Picks To Turn Savings Into Retirement Paychecks: Yields +10%
- CCD: More Interesting After Premium Moderates (NASDAQ:CCD)
- CCD: Attractive Valuation But Mixed Outlook Due To Elevated Interest Rates (NASDAQ:CCD)
- 10 Best CEFs This Month: Average Yield Of 9.25% (December 2025)
- Calamos Dynamic Convertible And Income Fund Q3 2025 Commentary
- Keep Calm And Collect Big Income: Yields +10%
- 10 Best CEFs This Month: Average Yield Of 9% Plus (October 2025)
- CCD: Improved Valuation Strengthens Thesis (NASDAQ:CCD)
- Why I'm Buying Old-School Dividends: 2 Reliable Picks Up To 10% Yields
- 10 Best CEFs This Month: Average Yield Of Nearly 9% (September 2025)
- 2 Fat Yields For Steady Income In Retirement, Yields +7%
- Calamos Dynamic Convertible And Income Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CCD stock price today?
Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund - Closed End Fund stock is priced at 25.97 today. It trades within 25.49 - 25.97, yesterday's close was 25.48, and trading volume reached 61. The live price chart of CCD shows these updates.
Does Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund - Closed End Fund stock pay dividends?
Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund - Closed End Fund is currently valued at 25.97. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 26.74% and USD. View the chart live to track CCD movements.
How to buy CCD stock?
You can buy Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund - Closed End Fund shares at the current price of 25.97. Orders are usually placed near 25.97 or 26.27, while 61 and 0.54% show market activity. Follow CCD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CCD stock?
Investing in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund - Closed End Fund involves considering the yearly range 19.98 - 26.10 and current price 25.97. Many compare 4.47% and 13.21% before placing orders at 25.97 or 26.27. Explore the CCD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund - Closed End Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund - Closed End Fund in the past year was 26.10. Within 19.98 - 26.10, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.48 helps spot resistance levels. Track Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund - Closed End Fund performance using the live chart.
What are Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund - Closed End Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund - Closed End Fund (CCD) over the year was 19.98. Comparing it with the current 25.97 and 19.98 - 26.10 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CCD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CCD stock split?
Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund - Closed End Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.48, and 26.74% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.48
- Open
- 25.83
- Bid
- 25.97
- Ask
- 26.27
- Low
- 25.49
- High
- 25.97
- Volume
- 61
- Daily Change
- 1.92%
- Month Change
- 4.47%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.21%
- Year Change
- 26.74%