- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CAM: Ab California Intermediate Municipal ETF
CAM exchange rate has changed by 0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.86 and at a high of 24.93.
Follow Ab California Intermediate Municipal ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CAM stock price today?
Ab California Intermediate Municipal ETF stock is priced at 24.90 today. It trades within 24.86 - 24.93, yesterday's close was 24.86, and trading volume reached 177. The live price chart of CAM shows these updates.
Does Ab California Intermediate Municipal ETF stock pay dividends?
Ab California Intermediate Municipal ETF is currently valued at 24.90. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.52% and USD. View the chart live to track CAM movements.
How to buy CAM stock?
You can buy Ab California Intermediate Municipal ETF shares at the current price of 24.90. Orders are usually placed near 24.90 or 25.20, while 177 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow CAM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CAM stock?
Investing in Ab California Intermediate Municipal ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.73 - 25.61 and current price 24.90. Many compare 0.48% and -1.93% before placing orders at 24.90 or 25.20. Explore the CAM price chart live with daily changes.
What are Ab California Intermediate Municipal ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Ab California Intermediate Municipal ETF in the past year was 25.61. Within 24.73 - 25.61, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.86 helps spot resistance levels. Track Ab California Intermediate Municipal ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Ab California Intermediate Municipal ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Ab California Intermediate Municipal ETF (CAM) over the year was 24.73. Comparing it with the current 24.90 and 24.73 - 25.61 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CAM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CAM stock split?
Ab California Intermediate Municipal ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.86, and -0.52% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.86
- Open
- 24.90
- Bid
- 24.90
- Ask
- 25.20
- Low
- 24.86
- High
- 24.93
- Volume
- 177
- Daily Change
- 0.16%
- Month Change
- 0.48%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.93%
- Year Change
- -0.52%