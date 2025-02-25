QuotesSections
BSMQ: Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

23.64 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BSMQ exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.62 and at a high of 23.67.

Follow Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
23.62 23.67
Year Range
23.04 23.85
Previous Close
23.64
Open
23.62
Bid
23.64
Ask
23.94
Low
23.62
High
23.67
Volume
45
Daily Change
0.00%
Month Change
0.42%
6 Months Change
-0.08%
Year Change
-0.42%
