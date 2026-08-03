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BLW: Blackrock Limited Duration Income Trust
BLW exchange rate has changed by 0.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.56 and at a high of 12.63.
Follow Blackrock Limited Duration Income Trust dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BLW News
- Ethereum spot ETF net inflow of $49.601 million yesterday, net inflows for 4 consecutive days
- Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of $98.8453 million yesterday, net inflows for 5 consecutive days
- BlackRock discloses holding 51 million SpaceX Class A common stock shares as of end of Q2
- Ethereum Spot ETF Total Net Inflow of $92.1509 Million Yesterday, Net Inflow for 3 Consecutive Days
- Bitcoin spot ETF total net inflow of $129 million yesterday, continuing 4 days of net inflow
- BlackRock IBIT wallet accumulated and withdrew 5073.95 BTC in the past day, worth approximately $327 million
- Ethereum Spot ETF Total Net Inflow Yesterday $60.8576M, BlackRock ETHA Leads with $50.3442M
- Bitcoin spot ETF total net inflow of $244 million yesterday, continuing 3-day net inflow
- Circle Names BlackRock, Visa, ICE and DTCC Among 11 Founding Arc Validators
- Circle Taps Visa, Mastercard and BlackRock as Validators for September Arc Launch
- S&P Global Grants BlackRock Stablecoin Reserve Tokenization Fund Highest Stability Rating
- Circle Q2 Financial Report: USDC Circulation Reaches $73.3 Billion, Net Profit $48.21 Million
- Circle: Arc Mainnet Goes Live on September 16, BlackRock, DTCC and Other Financial Giants as Validators
- Bitcoin Spot ETF Total Net Inflow of $211 Million Yesterday, BlackRock IBIT Leads with $170 Million Net Inflow
- Ethereum spot ETF had total net inflow of $53.7474 million yesterday, BlackRock ETHA net inflow of $42.4582 million leads
- BlackRock Ethereum ETF to Implement 1-for-3 Reverse Split on October 6
- BlackRock Tokenizes $311B of European Money Market Funds With JP Morgan's Kinexys
- Bitcoin spot ETF total net inflow yesterday was $170 million, BlackRock IBIT leads with $111 million net inflow
- Ethereum Spot ETF Total Net Outflow of $11.4178 Million Yesterday, BlackRock ETHB Leads with $5.7791 Million Inflow
- BlackRock Launches Tokenized Money Market Funds on Solana, Ethereum
- BlackRock launches two tokenized money market funds BSTBL and BRSRV to expand blockchain cash management layout
- BlackRock's IBIT Transfers 1,948.07 BTC to Coinbase Prime
- Ethereum Spot ETF Net Inflow of $27.42 Million Last Week, 4 Consecutive Weeks of Net Inflows
- Three-Week Net Inflow Streak Ends, Bitcoin Spot ETF Records $61.53 Million Net Outflow Last Week
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BLW stock price today?
Blackrock Limited Duration Income Trust stock is priced at 12.62 today. It trades within 12.56 - 12.63, yesterday's close was 12.54, and trading volume reached 147. The live price chart of BLW shows these updates.
Does Blackrock Limited Duration Income Trust stock pay dividends?
Blackrock Limited Duration Income Trust is currently valued at 12.62. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -10.81% and USD. View the chart live to track BLW movements.
How to buy BLW stock?
You can buy Blackrock Limited Duration Income Trust shares at the current price of 12.62. Orders are usually placed near 12.62 or 12.92, while 147 and 0.40% show market activity. Follow BLW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BLW stock?
Investing in Blackrock Limited Duration Income Trust involves considering the yearly range 12.06 - 14.30 and current price 12.62. Many compare 0.24% and -7.27% before placing orders at 12.62 or 12.92. Explore the BLW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Blackrock Limited Duration Income Trust stock highest prices?
The highest price of Blackrock Limited Duration Income Trust in the past year was 14.30. Within 12.06 - 14.30, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 12.54 helps spot resistance levels. Track Blackrock Limited Duration Income Trust performance using the live chart.
What are Blackrock Limited Duration Income Trust stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Blackrock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW) over the year was 12.06. Comparing it with the current 12.62 and 12.06 - 14.30 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BLW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BLW stock split?
Blackrock Limited Duration Income Trust has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 12.54, and -10.81% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 12.54
- Open
- 12.57
- Bid
- 12.62
- Ask
- 12.92
- Low
- 12.56
- High
- 12.63
- Volume
- 147
- Daily Change
- 0.64%
- Month Change
- 0.24%
- 6 Months Change
- -7.27%
- Year Change
- -10.81%