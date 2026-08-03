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BLW: Blackrock Limited Duration Income Trust

12.62 USD 0.08 (0.64%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BLW exchange rate has changed by 0.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.56 and at a high of 12.63.

Follow Blackrock Limited Duration Income Trust dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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BLW News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is BLW stock price today?

Blackrock Limited Duration Income Trust stock is priced at 12.62 today. It trades within 12.56 - 12.63, yesterday's close was 12.54, and trading volume reached 147. The live price chart of BLW shows these updates.

Does Blackrock Limited Duration Income Trust stock pay dividends?

Blackrock Limited Duration Income Trust is currently valued at 12.62. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -10.81% and USD. View the chart live to track BLW movements.

How to buy BLW stock?

You can buy Blackrock Limited Duration Income Trust shares at the current price of 12.62. Orders are usually placed near 12.62 or 12.92, while 147 and 0.40% show market activity. Follow BLW updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BLW stock?

Investing in Blackrock Limited Duration Income Trust involves considering the yearly range 12.06 - 14.30 and current price 12.62. Many compare 0.24% and -7.27% before placing orders at 12.62 or 12.92. Explore the BLW price chart live with daily changes.

What are Blackrock Limited Duration Income Trust stock highest prices?

The highest price of Blackrock Limited Duration Income Trust in the past year was 14.30. Within 12.06 - 14.30, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 12.54 helps spot resistance levels. Track Blackrock Limited Duration Income Trust performance using the live chart.

What are Blackrock Limited Duration Income Trust stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Blackrock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW) over the year was 12.06. Comparing it with the current 12.62 and 12.06 - 14.30 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BLW moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BLW stock split?

Blackrock Limited Duration Income Trust has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 12.54, and -10.81% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
12.56 12.63
Year Range
12.06 14.30
Previous Close
12.54
Open
12.57
Bid
12.62
Ask
12.92
Low
12.56
High
12.63
Volume
147
Daily Change
0.64%
Month Change
0.24%
6 Months Change
-7.27%
Year Change
-10.81%
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