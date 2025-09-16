QuotesSections
BBNX

23.90 USD 1.41 (5.57%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BBNX exchange rate has changed by -5.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.67 and at a high of 25.32.

Daily Range
23.67 25.32
Year Range
8.89 26.66
Previous Close
25.31
Open
25.17
Bid
23.90
Ask
24.20
Low
23.67
High
25.32
Volume
1.023 K
Daily Change
-5.57%
Month Change
28.49%
6 Months Change
98.01%
Year Change
8.10%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%