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ARTC: Art Technology Acquisition Corp.
ARTC exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.96 and at a high of 9.96.
Follow Art Technology Acquisition Corp. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is ARTC stock price today?
Art Technology Acquisition Corp. stock is priced at 9.96 today. It trades within 9.96 - 9.96, yesterday's close was 9.96, and trading volume reached 33. The live price chart of ARTC shows these updates.
Does Art Technology Acquisition Corp. stock pay dividends?
Art Technology Acquisition Corp. is currently valued at 9.96. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.01% and USD. View the chart live to track ARTC movements.
How to buy ARTC stock?
You can buy Art Technology Acquisition Corp. shares at the current price of 9.96. Orders are usually placed near 9.96 or 10.26, while 33 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow ARTC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ARTC stock?
Investing in Art Technology Acquisition Corp. involves considering the yearly range 9.78 - 9.99 and current price 9.96. Many compare 0.30% and 1.01% before placing orders at 9.96 or 10.26. Explore the ARTC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Art Technology Acquisition Corp. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Art Technology Acquisition Corp. in the past year was 9.99. Within 9.78 - 9.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.96 helps spot resistance levels. Track Art Technology Acquisition Corp. performance using the live chart.
What are Art Technology Acquisition Corp. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Art Technology Acquisition Corp. (ARTC) over the year was 9.78. Comparing it with the current 9.96 and 9.78 - 9.99 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ARTC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ARTC stock split?
Art Technology Acquisition Corp. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.96, and 1.01% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 9.96
- Open
- 9.96
- Bid
- 9.96
- Ask
- 10.26
- Low
- 9.96
- High
- 9.96
- Volume
- 33
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 0.30%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.01%
- Year Change
- 1.01%