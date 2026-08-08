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ARMG: Leverage Shares 2X Long ARM Daily ETF
ARMG exchange rate has changed by -2.96% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.15 and at a high of 24.97.
Follow Leverage Shares 2X Long ARM Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ARMG stock price today?
Leverage Shares 2X Long ARM Daily ETF stock is priced at 22.33 today. It trades within 21.15 - 24.97, yesterday's close was 23.01, and trading volume reached 901. The live price chart of ARMG shows these updates.
Does Leverage Shares 2X Long ARM Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Leverage Shares 2X Long ARM Daily ETF is currently valued at 22.33. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 210.14% and USD. View the chart live to track ARMG movements.
How to buy ARMG stock?
You can buy Leverage Shares 2X Long ARM Daily ETF shares at the current price of 22.33. Orders are usually placed near 22.33 or 22.63, while 901 and -9.67% show market activity. Follow ARMG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ARMG stock?
Investing in Leverage Shares 2X Long ARM Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 5.57 - 65.94 and current price 22.33. Many compare 45.47% and 222.22% before placing orders at 22.33 or 22.63. Explore the ARMG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long ARM Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long ARM Daily ETF in the past year was 65.94. Within 5.57 - 65.94, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.01 helps spot resistance levels. Track Leverage Shares 2X Long ARM Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long ARM Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long ARM Daily ETF (ARMG) over the year was 5.57. Comparing it with the current 22.33 and 5.57 - 65.94 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ARMG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ARMG stock split?
Leverage Shares 2X Long ARM Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.01, and 210.14% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 23.01
- Open
- 24.72
- Bid
- 22.33
- Ask
- 22.63
- Low
- 21.15
- High
- 24.97
- Volume
- 901
- Daily Change
- -2.96%
- Month Change
- 45.47%
- 6 Months Change
- 222.22%
- Year Change
- 210.14%