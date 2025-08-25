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ARDC: Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc
ARDC exchange rate has changed by 0.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.38 and at a high of 12.58.
Follow Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ARDC News
- ARDC: Valuation Has Fallen Back To Earth But With Elevated Risks (NYSE:ARDC)
- Model Portfolio For Income, June 2026
- ARDC: Buy This High-Yield Dynamic Credit Fund Before The Sale Ends (NYSE:ARDC)
- WDI: Collect High-Yield Income From This Discounted, Diversified Fixed Income Fund
- 7 High-Yield Fixed Income CEFs Trading At Wide Discounts
- CEF Market Weekly Review: Daily-NAV CEFs Point To More Pain For CLO Equity
- VVR: Avoid This Floating-Rate Fund For The Time Being (NYSE:VVR)
- FRA ETF: Avoid This High-Yielding Fund Until It Cuts The Distribution
- JQC: Distribution Under Pressure And 2026 Fed Policy Will Make It Worse (NYSE:JQC)
- 10 Best CEFs This Month: Average Yield Of 9.25% (December 2025)
- DSU: Vulnerable To The Uncertainty Of Interest Rates (NYSE:DSU)
- ARDC: Exposing Investors To Floating-Rate Loans At The Wrong End Of The Credit Cycle (NYSE:ARDC)
- Brookfield Asset Management Stock Q3: Achieved Record-High Earnings (Upgrade) (NYSE:BAM)
- BGH: Outperforms Peers Despite Limited Growth Potential
- 10 Best CEFs This Month: Average Yield Of 9% Plus (October 2025)
- Model Portfolio For Income, October 2025
- ARDC: Trades At One Of The Highest Valuations In A Decade (NYSE:ARDC)
- KIO: This Fixed Income CEF Offers Steady, High-Yield Passive Income (NYSE:KIO)
- Inside The Income Factory: Credit Asset Investing With Steven Bavaria
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ARDC stock price today?
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc stock is priced at 12.43 today. It trades within 12.38 - 12.58, yesterday's close was 12.38, and trading volume reached 112. The live price chart of ARDC shows these updates.
Does Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc stock pay dividends?
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc is currently valued at 12.43. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -8.33% and USD. View the chart live to track ARDC movements.
How to buy ARDC stock?
You can buy Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc shares at the current price of 12.43. Orders are usually placed near 12.43 or 12.73, while 112 and -1.19% show market activity. Follow ARDC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ARDC stock?
Investing in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc involves considering the yearly range 11.60 - 13.99 and current price 12.43. Many compare 0.49% and -1.73% before placing orders at 12.43 or 12.73. Explore the ARDC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc in the past year was 13.99. Within 11.60 - 13.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 12.38 helps spot resistance levels. Track Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc performance using the live chart.
What are Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (ARDC) over the year was 11.60. Comparing it with the current 12.43 and 11.60 - 13.99 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ARDC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ARDC stock split?
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 12.38, and -8.33% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 12.38
- Open
- 12.58
- Bid
- 12.43
- Ask
- 12.73
- Low
- 12.38
- High
- 12.58
- Volume
- 112
- Daily Change
- 0.40%
- Month Change
- 0.49%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.73%
- Year Change
- -8.33%