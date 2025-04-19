Currencies / APRW
APRW: AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF
34.12 USD 0.03 (0.09%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
APRW exchange rate has changed by 0.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.09 and at a high of 34.14.
Follow AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
APRW News
Daily Range
34.09 34.14
Year Range
30.02 34.14
- Previous Close
- 34.09
- Open
- 34.14
- Bid
- 34.12
- Ask
- 34.42
- Low
- 34.09
- High
- 34.14
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- 0.09%
- Month Change
- 0.86%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.43%
- Year Change
- 6.29%
