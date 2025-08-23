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ACP: abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
ACP exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.06 and at a high of 5.10.
Follow abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ACP News
- ACP Common Vs. Preferred Shares: Two Completely Different Instruments (NYSE:ACP)
- ACP: A High Beta CEF To Be Traded (Downgrade) (NYSE:ACP)
- ACP: Deteriorating Credit Market Decreases Appeal
- VVR: Avoid This Floating-Rate Fund For The Time Being (NYSE:VVR)
- FRA ETF: Avoid This High-Yielding Fund Until It Cuts The Distribution
- abrdn Income Capital And Its A2-Rated Preferred Stock - Close To 6.5% For Your IRA (ACP)
- JQC: Distribution Under Pressure And 2026 Fed Policy Will Make It Worse (NYSE:JQC)
- ACP: Attractive Valuation But Still Not A Buy (NYSE:ACP)
- Group Notes 'Concerning Signs' For Clean Energy as Feds Create Chaos
- ACP: 15%+ Yield, Discount, But Long Term Underperformance (NYSE:ACP)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ACP stock price today?
abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund stock is priced at 5.08 today. It trades within 5.06 - 5.10, yesterday's close was 5.07, and trading volume reached 292. The live price chart of ACP shows these updates.
Does abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund stock pay dividends?
abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is currently valued at 5.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -14.33% and USD. View the chart live to track ACP movements.
How to buy ACP stock?
You can buy abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund shares at the current price of 5.08. Orders are usually placed near 5.08 or 5.38, while 292 and 0.20% show market activity. Follow ACP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ACP stock?
Investing in abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund involves considering the yearly range 4.99 - 5.94 and current price 5.08. Many compare 0.20% and -8.14% before placing orders at 5.08 or 5.38. Explore the ACP price chart live with daily changes.
What are abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the past year was 5.94. Within 4.99 - 5.94, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.07 helps spot resistance levels. Track abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund performance using the live chart.
What are abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) over the year was 4.99. Comparing it with the current 5.08 and 4.99 - 5.94 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ACP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ACP stock split?
abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 5.07, and -14.33% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 5.07
- Open
- 5.07
- Bid
- 5.08
- Ask
- 5.38
- Low
- 5.06
- High
- 5.10
- Volume
- 292
- Daily Change
- 0.20%
- Month Change
- 0.20%
- 6 Months Change
- -8.14%
- Year Change
- -14.33%