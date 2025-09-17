QuotesSections
ACONW
ACONW: Aclarion Inc - Warrant

0.0317 USD 0.0001 (0.31%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ACONW exchange rate has changed by -0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0250 and at a high of 0.0317.

Follow Aclarion Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.0250 0.0317
Year Range
0.0108 0.2446
Previous Close
0.0318
Open
0.0250
Bid
0.0317
Ask
0.0347
Low
0.0250
High
0.0317
Volume
3
Daily Change
-0.31%
Month Change
-12.19%
6 Months Change
1.93%
Year Change
5.67%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev