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USDIDR: US Dollar vs Indonesian Rupiah
USDIDR exchange rate has changed by -0.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17775.400 and at a high of 17971.150.
Follow US Dollar vs Indonesian Rupiah dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
How is US Dollar vs Indonesian Rupiah exchange rate calculated?
USDIDR exchange rate is based on 17831.800 and 17831.830, reflecting demand in IDR. Fluctuations are shown in -0.44% and 16290.800 - 18250.000. See the live chart for US Dollar vs Indonesian Rupiah.
How can I trade USDIDR?
Trading USDIDR is done at 17831.800 or 17831.830. Watch 17831.800, 17775.400 - 17971.150, and 15660 to evaluate market conditions. The live price chart of USDIDR shows these updates.
What kind of pair is US Dollar vs Indonesian Rupiah?
USDIDR is a currency pair quoted in IDR. Its price is 17831.800, with volatility reflected in -0.44% and 8.28%. View the chart live to track US Dollar vs Indonesian Rupiah movements.
What is USDIDR volatility?
USDIDR volatility is visible in 17775.400 - 17971.150 and 16290.800 - 18250.000. Analysts also track -0.44% and 6.01% versus 17831.800. Check the USDIDR price on the live chart.
- Previous Close
- 17909.25 0
- Open
- 17910.00 0
- Bid
- 17831.80 0
- Ask
- 17831.83 0
- Low
- 17775.40 0
- High
- 17971.15 0
- Volume
- 15.660 K
- Daily Change
- -0.43%
- Month Change
- -1.07%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.01%
- Year Change
- 8.28%