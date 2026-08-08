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USDIDR: US Dollar vs Indonesian Rupiah

17831.800 IDR 77.450 (0.43%)
Sector: Currency Base: US Dollar Profit currency: Indonesian Rupiah

USDIDR exchange rate has changed by -0.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17775.400 and at a high of 17971.150.

Follow US Dollar vs Indonesian Rupiah dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Frequently Asked Questions

How is US Dollar vs Indonesian Rupiah exchange rate calculated?

USDIDR exchange rate is based on 17831.800 and 17831.830, reflecting demand in IDR. Fluctuations are shown in -0.44% and 16290.800 - 18250.000. See the live chart for US Dollar vs Indonesian Rupiah.

How can I trade USDIDR?

Trading USDIDR is done at 17831.800 or 17831.830. Watch 17831.800, 17775.400 - 17971.150, and 15660 to evaluate market conditions. The live price chart of USDIDR shows these updates.

What kind of pair is US Dollar vs Indonesian Rupiah?

USDIDR is a currency pair quoted in IDR. Its price is 17831.800, with volatility reflected in -0.44% and 8.28%. View the chart live to track US Dollar vs Indonesian Rupiah movements.

What is USDIDR volatility?

USDIDR volatility is visible in 17775.400 - 17971.150 and 16290.800 - 18250.000. Analysts also track -0.44% and 6.01% versus 17831.800. Check the USDIDR price on the live chart.

Daily Range
17775.400 17971.150
Year Range
16290.800 18250.000
Previous Close
17909.25 0
Open
17910.00 0
Bid
17831.80 0
Ask
17831.83 0
Low
17775.40 0
High
17971.15 0
Volume
15.660 K
Daily Change
-0.43%
Month Change
-1.07%
6 Months Change
6.01%
Year Change
8.28%
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