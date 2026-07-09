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CADMXN: Canadian Dollar vs Mexican Peso
CADMXN exchange rate has changed by 0.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.51983 and at a high of 12.64814.
Follow Canadian Dollar vs Mexican Peso dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- D1
- W1
- MN
CADMXN News
- USD/CAD Forecast 05/08: Remains Under Pressure
- USD/CAD Forecast: The Loonie Remains on Shaky Ground
- USD/MXN Slides into Lower Realms as Risk Appetite Waits
- Weekly Forex Forecast — 3rd to 7th of August 2026 (Charts)
- Weekly Forex Forecast — 3rd to 7th of August 2026 (Charts)
- Forex Seasonality – August 2026: GBP/USD’s Most Bearish
- USD/MXN Forex Forecast 30/07: August 2026 Monthly
- USD/MXN Analysis: Mexican peso weakens ahead of the Fed
- USD/CAD Faces Fed Uncertainty and Geopolitical Strain
- Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Recovery Presses a Ke
- The Fed's Credibility Test Starts This Week
- USD/CAD Forecast: Fed expectations keep pressure on the
- Will USD/CAD Break $1.42 on Dollar Strength?
- Weekly Pairs in Focus 27th to 31st of July 2026 (Charts)
- Weekly Pairs in Focus 27th to 31th of July 2026 (Charts)
- Canadian Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD/CAD Rebound Cha
- Why USD/CAD Keeps Swinging Between 1.40 and 1.4250
- USD/MXN Forecast: Mexican peso stays neutral as uncerta
- USD/CAD Analysis: Canadian dollar weakens as tariff ris
- USD/MXN Edges Higher as Middle East Risk Lingers
- USD/MXN 13/07: Is This Nervous Range Hiding a Larger Shift
- Weekly Pairs in Focus 12th to 17th July 2026 (Charts)
- USD/MXN Forex Signal 10/07: 17.50 Level Acts as Pivot
- USD/MXN Analysis: Can the peso hold after Mexico’s infl
Frequently Asked Questions
How is Canadian Dollar vs Mexican Peso exchange rate calculated?
CADMXN exchange rate is based on 12.61056 and 12.61086, reflecting demand in MXN. Fluctuations are shown in 0.72% and 12.27000 - 16.61942. See the live chart for Canadian Dollar vs Mexican Peso.
How can I trade CADMXN?
Trading CADMXN is done at 12.61056 or 12.61086. Watch 12.61056, 12.51983 - 12.64814, and 115602 to evaluate market conditions. The live price chart of CADMXN shows these updates.
What kind of pair is Canadian Dollar vs Mexican Peso?
CADMXN is a currency pair quoted in MXN. Its price is 12.61056, with volatility reflected in 0.72% and -23.21%. View the chart live to track Canadian Dollar vs Mexican Peso movements.
What is CADMXN volatility?
CADMXN volatility is visible in 12.51983 - 12.64814 and 12.27000 - 16.61942. Analysts also track 0.72% and -2.30% versus 12.61056. Check the CADMXN price on the live chart.
- Previous Close
- 12.5523 2
- Open
- 12.5198 3
- Bid
- 12.6105 6
- Ask
- 12.6108 6
- Low
- 12.5198 3
- High
- 12.6481 4
- Volume
- 115.602 K
- Daily Change
- 0.46%
- Month Change
- -1.77%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.30%
- Year Change
- -23.21%