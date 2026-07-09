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CADMXN: Canadian Dollar vs Mexican Peso

12.61056 MXN 0.05824 (0.46%)
Sector: Currency Base: Canadian Dollar Profit currency: Mexican Peso

CADMXN exchange rate has changed by 0.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.51983 and at a high of 12.64814.

Follow Canadian Dollar vs Mexican Peso dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CADMXN News

Frequently Asked Questions

How is Canadian Dollar vs Mexican Peso exchange rate calculated?

CADMXN exchange rate is based on 12.61056 and 12.61086, reflecting demand in MXN. Fluctuations are shown in 0.72% and 12.27000 - 16.61942. See the live chart for Canadian Dollar vs Mexican Peso.

How can I trade CADMXN?

Trading CADMXN is done at 12.61056 or 12.61086. Watch 12.61056, 12.51983 - 12.64814, and 115602 to evaluate market conditions. The live price chart of CADMXN shows these updates.

What kind of pair is Canadian Dollar vs Mexican Peso?

CADMXN is a currency pair quoted in MXN. Its price is 12.61056, with volatility reflected in 0.72% and -23.21%. View the chart live to track Canadian Dollar vs Mexican Peso movements.

What is CADMXN volatility?

CADMXN volatility is visible in 12.51983 - 12.64814 and 12.27000 - 16.61942. Analysts also track 0.72% and -2.30% versus 12.61056. Check the CADMXN price on the live chart.

Daily Range
12.51983 12.64814
Year Range
12.27000 16.61942
Previous Close
12.5523 2
Open
12.5198 3
Bid
12.6105 6
Ask
12.6108 6
Low
12.5198 3
High
12.6481 4
Volume
115.602 K
Daily Change
0.46%
Month Change
-1.77%
6 Months Change
-2.30%
Year Change
-23.21%
08 August, Saturday