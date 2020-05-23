Nine Lives of ADX
- Indicators
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 4.7
- Updated: 23 May 2020
- Activations: 5
The Average Directional Index (ADX), Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) and Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) represent a group of directional movement indicators that form a trading system.
This indicator shows ADX data from 9 currency pairs by your choice for all 9 Time Frames.
Input parameters
- From Symb1 to Symb9 - you may change any of this Symbol to any legal currency pair existed on your platform.
- MainLine = false; - if TRUE then the ADX measures trend strength without regard to trend direction will be used
- adxPeriod = 14; - averaging period for the ADX.
- appPrice = PRICE_CLOSE; - applied price for the ADX.
- SymbColor = clrWhite; - you may change the color of all labels.