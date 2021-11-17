Ticks ATR
- Indicators
- Andrej Nikitin
- Version: 1.12
- Updated: 17 November 2021
- Activations: 5
The Average True Range (ATR) indicator drawn using a tick chart.
After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come.
Parameters:
- ATR Period - number of single periods used for the indicator calculation.
- The number of ticks to identify Bar - number of single ticks that form OHLC.
- Price levels count - number of displayed price levels (no levels are displayed if set to 0 or a lower value).
- Сalculated bar - number of bars for the indicator calculation.