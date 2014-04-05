Passage Victorious is a handy tool, and even if you are used to trading on a clean chart, sometimes you need to take a look at this indicator. If you are not sure how to determine the trend inflection point and are concerned about how to draw trend lines then this indicator is for you. From now on, you do not need to sit near the computer and analyze the price, just use this indicator.





The indicator calculates saturation levels of the price chart. A signal to exit the oversold area is a buy signal. A signal to exit the overbought area is a sell signal. Most often, a good trend is visible on the price chart visually. But an experienced trader should clearly understand the current alignment of forces in the market before entering. And the indicator will help the trader make decisions by helping him with the appropriate signals.