Draw and Sync Objects

Draw and Sync Objects Multiple Charts

1. Draw objects by key press. (You must: 1. Press Function key => 2. Click where you want to draw => 3. Draw it => 4. Press ESC to complete).

(If you don't want to draw after pressing function key, you must press ESC to cancel).

2. Developing : Sync selected objects to multiple charts by button.

3. Developing: Hide objects that do not belong to the current symbol (Objects drawn with this indicator will belong to the symbol they are plotted on. When your chart changes to a different symbol, they will be in progress. hidden).

Function list of keys:

Ctrl + Shift: draw Rectangle.

D: draw Trend Line.

T: draw Text.

F: draw Fibonacci Retracement

S: Toggle Scale Fix.

Q: Zoom In.

W: Zoom Out.

Version 1.10:  When the rectangle has been deleted, the lines of rectangle will be deleted.

Version 1.20: When the rectangle drawn by indicator has been changed, the lines of it will be changed.

Version 1.30: Add function to key U for extend all Rectangles drawn by this indicator to last bar.

Version 1.40: Add 5 colors input for select the color rectangle after creating it.

Version 1.50:

- Hide objects belong other symbols have been drawn by this indicator.

- Sync selected objects when you click Sync Objects button:

+ Enable sync button in input.

+ Set indexes of chart you want to sync (First chart index is 1. Next chart index is 2, ...)

Version 1.60:

- Add 5 charts to sync objects (now 10 charts). 

- Fix: chart has same index with current chart will be ignored when you sync objects.

- Press U key: now extends rectangles to last bar + 1 (if hourly chart, it will be extended to next hour).

- Fix: sync fill color of rectangle.

Version 1.70: fix sync lines of rectangles

Version 1.80: add some colors and remove fill color buttons when you click rectangles.

Version 1.90: add some input to edit sync objects button properties.

Version 2.0:

- Add 5 charts to sync objects (total:  20 charts).

- ESC Key: deselect all objects.

- G Key: enable select rectangles by clicking their fill (you need press G whenever you want to select rectangle by clicking its fill, one click one rectangle and disable by click anywhere on chart).

- E Key: show colors buttons, remove BG fill button, delete rectangle button, mark new name button for rectangle.

+ Delete rectangle button: when you click it, rectangle will be deleted and the chart shows you a button to sync deleting rectangle. That button named "Sync Rectangle" (the rectangles of other sync charts will be deleted when you click this button).

+ Mark new name button: when you don't want to sync a rectangle, you can mark it as new. This indicator will understand it is a new rectangle. And it will not be synchronized with old rectangles in other charts. (You can click sync objects button with this new rectangle, other charts will create new rectangles).

Version 2.10: add key inputs to draw rectangle, trendline, text and fibonacci retracement.


Ru Qiong
Ru Qiong 2024.01.11 18:35 
 

Cảm ơn anh Sang nhiều lắm vì đã chia sẻ indi miễn phí.

Rad Ashoor 2023.09.06 14:55 
 

Hello, today I received an error (invalid license).

Alid 2023.05.17 13:19 
 

Very good, but please fix this for the next update: [Automatic update option, to edit (or delete) objects without pressing the sync button in any of the charts Immediately]. Thank you

More from author
Multiple Charts Object Sync
Nguyen Thanh Sang
5 (3)
Indicators
Synchronize objects from one chart to multiple charts. Synchronize objects from one chart to multiple charts. 1. Allows automatic synchronization of new and edited objects to other charts. 2. Allows synchronization of all objects on the chart to other charts at the current time. 3. Allows setting the charts to synchronize based on the position of the chart in the MT4 window. Version 1.2: Allow set list of object names that you don't want to sync (Separated by commas ",") Allow set 5 types of o
FREE
Draw and Sync Objects MT4
Nguyen Thanh Sang
4.67 (6)
Indicators
Draw and Sync Objects Multiple Charts 1. Draw objects by key press. ( You must: 1.  Press Function key =>   2.   Click where you want to draw =>   3.   Draw it =>   4.   Press ESC to complete). (If you don't want to draw after pressing function key, you must press ESC to cancel). 2.   Developing  : Sync selected objects to multiple charts by button. 3. Developing: Hide objects that do not belong to the current symbol (Objects drawn with this indicator will belong to the symbol they are plotted
FREE
Candle Time Remaining
Nguyen Thanh Sang
5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator show candle time remaining. The remaining time of the candle is calculated every 200 milliseconds. 1. You can set x (horizontal), y (vertical) of text. 2. You can set font, color, size of text. 3. You can remove the text without having to remove the indicator from the chart. The remaining time of the candle depends on the timeframe of the chart with the indicator.
FREE
Alert System
Nguyen Thanh Sang
5 (1)
Indicators
Alert System You use function keys to create horizontal lines for alerts. 1. Allow set horizontal line properties (line color, line style, line width, ...) for alerts. 2. Allow add text to horizotanl line. You can hide or show text when you need. You can change text and its price, but time of text will be set in input named "text_time" (0 is current time, you should test this input with -1, -2, -3 or lower). 3. It has 2 types of alert: above and bellow. You can set key to create them. If price i
FREE
Tokyo Session Box
Nguyen Thanh Sang
3 (1)
Indicators
Tokyo Session Box Indicator : Draw a box of Tokyo session. Inputs tutorial: 1. Automatic: true/false. To calculate box automatic base GMT. 2. Broker time zone: if Automatic is False, you have to define broker time zone (ex: 2 ) 3. Button ON/OFF properties: x, y, corner, color, background fill, width, height, font name, font size.   This button will toggle showing or hiding Tokyo session box.
FREE
Round Number By Pips
Nguyen Thanh Sang
5 (2)
Indicators
Indicator draws Round Number lines by distance of pips. 1. You can enable / disable indicator to show / hide the lines. 2. You can set distance of pips between the lines. 3. You can edit the number of lines.  4. You can edit properties of lines by inputs (style (DASH, DOT, SOLID, ...) , width (1 for DASH, DOT, 2 is not for DASH, DOT, it only SOLID), color). When indicator is deleted from the chart, the lines will be removed.
FREE
Switch Symbol Timeframe By Arrows
Nguyen Thanh Sang
5 (4)
Indicators
Switch symbols and timeframe by arrow buttons 1. You can switch multiple symbols of one or all charts. 2. You can set list of symbols to switch between them or get them from Market Watch. 3. You can change timeframe of one or all charts. List of timeframes here [M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1]. Switch symbol of all charts: indicator check current symbol of the chart to get index of it in list and change for next or previous. Key functions: - Right arrow key: switch to next symbol. - Left
FREE
Switch Symbol Timeframe By Arrows MT4
Nguyen Thanh Sang
5 (2)
Indicators
Switch symbols and timeframe by arrow buttons 1. You can switch multiple symbols of one or all charts. 2. You can set list of symbols to switch between them or get them from Market Watch. 3. You can change timeframe of one or all charts. List of timeframes here [M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1]. Switch symbol of all charts: indicator check current symbol of the chart to get index of it in list and change for next or previous. Key functions: - Right arrow key: switch to next symbol. - Left
FREE
Multiple Charts Symbol Switch
Nguyen Thanh Sang
5 (4)
Indicators
List of buttons to switch between symbols on multiple charts 1. Set x, y coordinates (horizontal, vertical) for list of buttons. 2. Show/hide buttons by clicking button or keypress. 3. The number of columns of the button list. 4. The color of the buttons and the color of the current symbol button. 5. The button list is separated by commas. If the list is empty, the indicator takes the list of symbols in the Market Watch. 6. Set the keypress to show and hide the list of buttons. 7. Multiple Char
FREE
Ru Qiong 2024.01.11 18:35 
 

Cảm ơn anh Sang nhiều lắm vì đã chia sẻ indi miễn phí.

Rad Ashoor 2023.09.06 14:55 
 

Hello, today I received an error (invalid license).

alvist98 2023.06.19 14:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Alid 2023.05.17 13:19 
 

Very good, but please fix this for the next update: [Automatic update option, to edit (or delete) objects without pressing the sync button in any of the charts Immediately]. Thank you

maxhash 2023.02.08 14:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

petrzagurskii 2022.07.08 01:53 
 

Супер! Спасибо!

castro2689 2022.06.22 03:27 
 

I have been testing the "Draw and Sync Objects" tool on MT5. And it's great for chart analysis.

hossein shariati 2022.05.03 12:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mary Gomes 2022.03.10 02:32 
 

This is the indicator i have been looking for

