KT Bollinger Shots MT5
- Indicators
- KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 24 January 2023
- Activations: 5
In addition, a mathematical algorithm is used with variable deviation to fine-tune the indicator's signals on a different level.
Winning Trade: After a signal, if price touches the middle band in profit, it is considered a winner.
Losing Trade: After a signal, if price touches the opposite band or touches the middle band in loss, it is considered a loser.
!Both scenarios are accounted for in performance metrics and shown on the chart in real-time.
If the probability of price reaching the middle band is 65% or more, it is considered very high due to the self-criticizing nature of the deployed algorithm.
Key Features
- The indicator performs analysis of BB shots signals and shows the probability of the upcoming signals closing in profit.
- Exit points are marked on the chart for each of its signals.
- Real-time analysis of signals statistics using a self-criticizing mathematical model.
- Included the alerts for the possible exits after a signal.
- A vibrant color scheme for better visualization of various indicator events.
- All Metatrader alerts included.
Inputs
- History Bars: Number of bars to include in the indicator's calculation.
- Bollinger Bands Settings: Period, Deviation, and Shift.
- Mark Exit Points: If true, the indicator marks the possible exit points.
- Exit Alerts: If true, the indicator also send alerts for the possible exit opportunities.
- Signal Stats Analysis: If true, the indicator shows the signal stats and winning probability on the chart.
- The rest of the inputs are self-explanatory.
Developers
int indicator_handle = iCustom(Symbol(),0,"Market/KT Bollinger Bands Shots"); // define arrays double Upper_Band[]; double Middle_Band[]; double Lower_Band[]; double Buy_Signal[]; double Sell_Signal[]; // Copy the buffers into arrays CopyBuffer(indicator_handle,0,1,1,Upper_Band); CopyBuffer(indicator_handle,1,1,1,Middle_Band); CopyBuffer(indicator_handle,2,1,1,Lower_Band); CopyBuffer(indicator_handle,3,1,1,Buy_Signal); CopyBuffer(indicator_handle,4,1,1,Sell_Signal); if(Buy_Signal[0]!=0) // Buy signal detected if(Sell_Signal[0]!=0) // Sell signal detected double Buy_Stoploss = Lower_Band[0] // Can be used as a possible stop loss for a buy trade. double Sell_Stoploss = Upper_Band[0] // can be used as a possible stop loss for a sell trade. double Take_Profit = Mid_Band[0] // Can be used as a possible profit target for both buy & sell trade.