The main purpose of this indicator is to determine the moments of entry and exit from transactions, therefore, the Calc Revers indicator will display only the trend line and entry points, that is, displays the places to enter the market.





Despite the apparent simplicity of the indicator, inside it has complex analytical algorithms with which the system determines the moments of inputs. The indicator gives accurate and timely signals to enter and exit the transaction that appear on the current candle.





Using the indicator is very simple. When a dot and a blue line appear, open a buy deal. When a dot and a red line appear, open a sell deal.



