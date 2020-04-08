Simple ATR
- Indicators
- Pavel Bereznichenko
- Version: 1.0

A streamlined tool for tracking market volatility with greater clarity, ideal for both day trading and swing trading.
It's the best indicator for starting trading or beginners.
Visual Indicator Color: ATR Daily - Blue
Visual Indicator Color: ATR Weekly - Red
Visual Indicator Color: ATR Monthly - Yellow
Enhance analysis by combining with the Volatility Vision indicator.
Precisely measures fluctuations in market conditions, essential for both day trading and swing trading decisions.
Utilizes a basic 14-day (configurable) simple moving average of true range indicators to ensure accuracy.
Ideal for implementing open deal or exit strategies in trading systems.
Why ATR indicators are better than others:
Simplicity of use: ATR indicators are easy to set up and understand, even for novice traders.
Versatility: Suitable for both day trading and swing trading, providing flexibility in various trading strategies.
Reliability: ATR provides accurate market volatility data, helping traders make more informed decisions.
Customizability: The ability to adjust the moving average period allows traders to tailor the indicator to their specific needs and preferences.
Combinability: ATR integrates easily with other indicators, such as Volatility Vision, for deeper market condition analysis.