Simple ATR

Visual Indicator Color: ATR Daily - Blue

Visual Indicator Color: ATR Weekly - Red

Visual Indicator Color: ATR Monthly - Yellow

Enhance analysis by combining with the Volatility Vision indicator.

Ideal for implementing open deal or exit strategies in trading systems.

Precisely measures fluctuations in market conditions, essential for both day trading and swing trading decisions.

Why ATR indicators are better than others:

Simplicity of use: ATR indicators are easy to set up and understand, even for novice traders.

Versatility: Suitable for both day trading and swing trading, providing flexibility in various trading strategies.

Reliability: ATR provides accurate market volatility data, helping traders make more informed decisions.

Customizability: The ability to adjust the moving average period allows traders to tailor the indicator to their specific needs and preferences.

Combinability: ATR integrates easily with other indicators, such as Volatility Vision, for deeper market condition analysis.