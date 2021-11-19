Close all profit positions

The script allows to close all opened positions if Sum of Profit from all opened positions  is greater than value of the input parameter: SumProfit.


Input parameters

  • SumProfit = 100

You can change SumProfit to any positive value (in dollars, not in the points!). This script will close all positions for a given currency pair only.

Keep in mind that you have to "Allow automated trading" on the "Expert Advisors" tab (Tools->Options).

