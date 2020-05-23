MTF ZigZag MT5

The Zig-Zag indicator is extremely useful for determining price trends, support and resistance areas, and classic chart patterns like head and shoulders, double bottoms and double tops.

This indicator is a Multi Time Frame indicator.

The indicator is automatically calculate the 3 next available TF and sows ZigZag from those TimeFrames.

You cannot use this indicator for the TF greater than D1 (daily).

You have to have ZigZag indicator in the Indicators/Examples tab.