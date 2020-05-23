MTF ZigZag MT5
- Indicators
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 2.5
- Updated: 23 May 2020
- Activations: 5
The Zig-Zag indicator is extremely useful for determining price trends, support and resistance areas, and classic chart patterns like head and shoulders, double bottoms and double tops.
This indicator is a Multi Time Frame indicator.
The indicator is automatically calculate the 3 next available TF and sows ZigZag from those TimeFrames.
You cannot use this indicator for the TF greater than D1 (daily).
You have to have ZigZag indicator in the Indicators/Examples tab.