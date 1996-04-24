SimplyTrade

This is a combination of 3 customized indicators, to make chart clean, we only showing up or down arrows. This gives good result in 1 hour and above time frames. In one hour chart, please set sl around 50 pips. Once price moves into your direction, it would be good to trail your sl by 30 to 50 pips  to get more profit as this indicator kinda trend follower. In four hour chart, set ls around 100 pips. Works in all major pairs and winning ration is around 70 % based on back test.
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
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Simply Trade
Sindh Kumar
Indicators
This is a combination of 3 customized indicators, to make chart clean, we only showing up or down arrows. This gives good result in 1 hour and above time frames. In one hour chart, please set sl around 50 pips. Once price moves into your direction, it would be good to trail your sl by 30 to 50 pips  to get more profit as this indicator kinda trend follower. In four hour chart, set ls around 100 pips. Works in all major pairs and winning ration is around 70 % based on back test in mt4.
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