RaptorT Cumulative and Cumulative Volume Delta

RaptorT: Cumulative Volume and Cumulative Volume Delta (Buying Selling Pressure)

 

Introduction

RaptorT CV & CVD (CVD is also known as Buying/selling Pressure or Book Pressure) offers two basic and meaningful indicators for trading having volumes as main index and weigh of the market interest. It gives good insights in combination with VWAP line and its four upper and lower standard deviations, developing PVP (Peak Volume Price, the equivalent of the POC for the old Market Profile), Volume Profile and Volume Profile Delta as well as standard RSI and MACD for divergences identification, oversold/oversell areas and other analysis. RaptorT CV & CVD are calculated from each single tick of the set period of time.

WARNING: since RaptorT CV & CVD uses rough data and the calculation is based on the detection and bufferization of each single tick and the related data, the user BEFORE downloading and install the indicator shall ensure under its responsibility that the broker and data feeder on which he/she is connected provides ticks data, direction (ask/bid) of the tick and volumes of the tick. In case real volumes are not available the indicator can work with volumes calculated on ticks counting as typical drawback. Besides, if the user desires to display the indicator on a past time range with respect the moment on which he started the MT5 application, for instance the past 24 hours, he/she must ensure that the broker and data feeder allow at downloading full past ticks data set.

 

RaptorT CV & CVD indicator characteristics

·       Cumulative Volume: the line is composed by dots representing the sum of the exchanged real or tick volumes in the last N seconds, where N is a parameter that the user can freely set. The mobile sum is useful to reduce local variations on the time dimension and to show the increasing and decreasing trend of exchanged volumes. The CV indicator allows also to show the average over M periods, where a period is equal to the candlestick selected timeframe. For instance, on M.1 timeframe, a CV with N=180s and with enabled average line on M=8 will show the sum of exchanged volumes over the last 180s, i.e. 3 candles, and the average of this line calculated over the last 8 line dots equal to the last 8 minutes. CV is always not negative; the lowest exchanged volume is 0.

 

·       Cumulative Volume Delta: the line is composed by the difference of ask volumes and bid volumes in the considered period. This indicator has a sign since could be negative or positive. Since the calculation considers the sum of the last N seconds, not necessarily equal to the CV one, what matter is the direction of the CVD indicator (increasing or decreasing) rather than its sign (negative or positive). Obviously, a positive sign over an increasing CVD trend is a further confirmation of possible increasing price trend because there are much more sellers in the market than buyers. Unidirectional trades (not buy, not ask, but ask/buy) are helved and summed to ask and bid volumes, so that making the difference they are neglected. The user can enable the average line that is calculated in the same way of the CV indicator. The user can choose three ways of calculation of the CVD indicator

o   Actual: simply the difference of ask and bid volumes in the considered period of time.

o   Percentage: the difference is divided by the total volume and multiplied by 100. This amplify the CVD trend despite the total exchanged volumes. CVD curves are magnified.

o   Actual x Volume: this innovative way of visualization highlights strong trends toward ask or bid direction when they happen in combination with meaningful total traded volumes. If the total traded volume is low, the Actual x Volume line is compressed around the zero. The calculation of the CVD Actual is a bit different, on candlestick time slot and then summed, to overcome false directions that could happen with very high volumes traded.

Important note: the trader uses these indicators over its own full responsibility knowing that the following observations could be not always true. The following observations are intended just to give an incipit for each trader exploration of its own way of CV & CVD usage. The traders are invited to share their experience of usage of this indicator for the knowledge growing of the whole traders community.


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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
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Daniel Stein
5 (33)
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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