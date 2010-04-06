Raff Channel MT5

Number of bars to calculate - The number of bars in the history, starting from the current one for drawing the channel

Trend line Deviation - Coefficient of deviation of the trend line

Resistance line Deviation - Coefficient of deviation of the resistance line

Use Trend line Deviation - true: the trend line is based on the coefficient, false: the trend line is based on the extreme

Use Resistance line Deviation - true: the resistance line is built by a coefficient, false: the resistance line is built by an extreme

Extend channel to the right - Continue the channel to the right (ray to the right)

Base line width - Width of the regression baseline

Base line color - The color of the regression baseline

Trend line width - The width of the trend line

Trend line color - The color of the trend line

Resistance line width - The width of the resistance line

Resistance line color - The color of the resistance line