Raff Channel MT5

Индикатор строит канал Раффа на основе линейной регрессии. Красная линия тренда может использоваться для принятия решения о покупке или продаже внутрь канала при подходе цены к ней. Настройками можно задать ширину канала по коэффициенту отклонения от базовой линии или по максимальному и минимальному экстремуму. Так же можно включить продолжение канала вправо от текущих цен.

Индикатор канала регрессии Раффа – удобный инструмент, значительно облегчающий работу современного трейдера. Он может быть задействован практически на любом графике, возможно в связке с другими индикаторами.


Input parameters:

Number of bars to calculate - The number of bars in the history, starting from the current one for drawing the channel
Trend line Deviation - Coefficient of deviation of the trend line
Resistance line Deviation - Coefficient of deviation of the resistance line
Use Trend line Deviation - true: the trend line is based on the coefficient, false: the trend line is based on the extreme
Use Resistance line Deviation - true: the resistance line is built by a coefficient, false: the resistance line is built by an extreme
Extend channel to the right - Continue the channel to the right (ray to the right)
Base line width - Width of the regression baseline
Base line color - The color of the regression baseline
Trend line width - The width of the trend line
Trend line color - The color of the trend line
Resistance line width - The width of the resistance line
Resistance line color - The color of the resistance line

Indicator buffers (for programmers):

   SetIndexBuffer(0,Base_line);
   PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0.0);
   PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,"Base Line");
   
   SetIndexBuffer(1,Trend_line);
   PlotIndexSetDouble(1,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0.0);
   PlotIndexSetString(1,PLOT_LABEL,"Trend Line");
   
   SetIndexBuffer(2,Res_line);
   PlotIndexSetDouble(2,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0.0);
   PlotIndexSetString(2,PLOT_LABEL,"Resist Line");


More from author
Twin Currency RSI
Andrey Kaunov
Indicators
The indicator displays two RSI lines of different Symbols and a histogram of the difference between them modulo. Symbols names are set in the settings: First Symbol Second Symbol Next, you can enable mirroring for the RSI line of the second Symbol. This is necessary to control the divergence of RSI lines for symbols with inverse correlation. For example, if you compare the RSI readings of the EURUSD and USDCHF symbols, you need to enable the line mirroring function for the second One. Second RSI
Trade panel Sniper
Andrey Kaunov
5 (4)
Utilities
Простая в управлении Торговая панель обеспечит безопасную торговлю. Вычислит объём сделки от заданного уровня Stop Loss и величины убытка. Поможет рассчитать сейф, и в ноль закрыть неверную сделку. Интуитивно понятный интерфейс делает панель удобной в управлении, освобождая внимание трейдера для принятия решения о входе в сделку. Программа сделает все расчёты за вас. Поэтому работа с помощью панели Снайпер - оптимальное решение для торговли с соблюдением Мани-менеджмента. А это главный ключ к по
Raff Channel MT4
Andrey Kaunov
Indicators
Индикатор строит канал Раффа на основе линейной регрессии. Красная линия тренда может использоваться для принятия решения о покупке или продаже внутрь канала при подходе цены к ней. Настройками можно задать ширину канала по коэффициенту отклонения от базовой линии или по максимальному и минимальному экстремуму. Так же можно включить продолжение канала вправо от текущих цен. Индикатор канала регрессии Раффа – удобный инструмент, значительно облегчающий работу современного трейдера. Он может быть
Telegram Informer MT4
Andrey Kaunov
Utilities
Сообщения в Telegram из MT4 о торговых событиях: Открытие/закрытие сделок; Выставление/удаление отложенных ордеров. Версия утилиты для MT5 здесь: https://mql5.com/8bjk5 Настройки  Telegram: Создайте своего бота. Для этого напишите для пользователя  @BotFather команду  /newbot , и следуйте инструкциям. В результате вы получите Token бота, примерно такой:   1245680170:BBGuDFVkTYIPtjSaXMgQEhdfg7BOQ6rl8xI.  Узнайте свой ID в  Telegram, для этого напишите пользователю  @userinfobot любое сообщение.
Two Lines MT5
Andrey Kaunov
5 (1)
Indicators
Индикатор показывает две линии динамики движения двух инструментов. Если один из коррелирующих инструментов убегает, другой будет его догонять. Этот принцип даёт точки входа в сделку по их кроссу или для синхронной покупки и продажи в парном трейдинге. Гистограмма индикатора показывает значение дистанции между   линиями инструментов. При уменьшении и увеличении дистанции гистограмма принимает разные цвета. Треугольный значок показывает текущее состояние линий: расхождение ( Divergence ) или схо
Telegram Informer MT5
Andrey Kaunov
Utilities
Сообщения в Telegram из MT5 о торговых событиях: Открытие/закрытие сделок; Выставление/удаление отложенных ордеров. Версия утилиты для MT4 здесь: https://mql5.com/8bjjy Настройки  Telegram: Создайте своего бота. Для этого напишите для пользователя  @BotFather команду  /newbot , и следуйте инструкциям. В результате вы получите Token бота, примерно такой:   1245680170:BBGuDFVkTYIPtjSaXMgQEhdfg7BOQ6rl8xI.  Узнайте свой ID в  Telegram, для этого напишите пользователю  @userinfobot любое сообщение.
