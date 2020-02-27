MACrosss

SETTINGS OF SLOW MA
MA period is the averaging Period for calculation 
MA shift is Shift of the indicator concerning the schedule.
Averaging method - Averaging method.
Price type - The used price.
SETTINGS OF FAST MA
MA period is the averaging Period for calculation 
MA shift is Shift of the indicator concerning the schedule.
Averaging method - Averaging method.
Price type - The used price.
OTHER SETTINGS
Arrow indent, points - An arrow space from MA.
Turn on the Alert? - to include/switch off notifications about MA crossing.
Number of notifications - Number of notifications of one crossing.
Interval between notifications, sec. - Interval between notifications, sec.
