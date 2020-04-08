This indicator is very straightforward to understand and use for any financial instruments and all time frames.

All traders had come across indicators that contain numerous input parameters that will change Buy and Sell position when you change those parameters value. Many traders asked what parameter's value will be more accurate. So, I decided to make an universal indicator without any input parameters. In this case you will have very stable indicators without any worries that you put some wrong numbers.





This indicator will show Buy (color Blue) or Sell (color Red) arrow at the moment when a Long or a Short local trend (local to the current TimeFrame) is expected.

This indicator is calculating a Pivot Points as a current Support and Resistance levels. In financial markets, a pivot point is a price level that is used by traders as a possible indicator of market movement.