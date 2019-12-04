Variable Moving Average VMA
- Chidera Anakpe
Updated: 4 December 2019
The VMA is an exponential moving average that adjusts its smoothing constant on the basis of market volatility. Its sensitivity grows as long as the volatility of the data increases. Based on the Chande's Momentum Oscillator, the VMA can automatically adjust its smoothing period as market conditions change, helping you to detect trend reversals and retracements much quicker and more reliable when compared to traditional moving averages.
Très bon indicateur.