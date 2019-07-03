SFT Gravity Line

The gravity line indicator to which the price always returns.

This is a kind of center of attraction and a magnet for price.

Allows you to trade on the trend and on pullbacks.

It works on all timeframes, on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrency

Can be used when working with binary options


Distinctive features

  • Does not redraw its values;
  • Price always returns to the line of gravity;
  • Based on the laws of balance;
  • It has simple and clear settings;
  • It works on all timeframes and on all symbols;
  • Suitable for trading currencies, metals, options and cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.);
  • Suitable for manual trading and for developing advisers;

For more accurate inputs and additional confirmation signals can be used in conjunction with other indicators.


Indicator settings

  • Gravity Factor - Gravity algorithm coefficient;
  • Period - indicator calculation period;


Trading Recommendations

  • The direction of the transaction should correspond to the slope of the indicator line.
  • When the indicator crosses the price from top to bottom, only Sell or Put (for options) positions are considered.
  • When the indicator crosses the bottom-up, only Buy or Call (for options) positions are considered.
  • Exit from the transaction on the reverse intersection of the line or on the established SL and TP.
  • When using SL and TP, it is advisable to set the SL for the nearest extremum, TP = 1..2 SL.

Well proven in collaboration with the free indicator SFT Bullet Arrow

For more information and a more detailed overview of trading methods see here:

Trading strategy with SFT Gravity Line


We wish you a stable and profitable trade.

Thank you for using our software.

If you like it, then do a good deed and share the link with your friends.

Not to miss the release of new useful programs for trading - add as a friend:  SURE FOREX TRADING



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4.81 (21)
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4 (1)
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Vance Fill
197
Vance Fill 2024.05.31 03:20 
 

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Artem Kuzmin
21813
Reply from developer Artem Kuzmin 2024.05.31 04:21
thanks
intan08
1388
intan08 2021.10.26 21:35 
 

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Artem Kuzmin
21813
Reply from developer Artem Kuzmin 2021.10.27 06:25
thanks
jmhuang
3144
jmhuang 2020.12.25 08:19 
 

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Artem Kuzmin
21813
Reply from developer Artem Kuzmin 2021.10.27 06:25
thanks
Vitaliy Kostrubko
1621
Vitaliy Kostrubko 2019.11.19 22:03 
 

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