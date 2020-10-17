DemarkSequential

Demark Sequential - is an indicator that shows a structure of the trend, its start point and main turning points. And it check it's conditions on the beginning of the candle, so it will be never repainted.

This indicator hasn't any complex formulas, only some bars countdown, but it can be very helpful, especially with some levels indicator such as Fibo or Gann levels (like this).

Algorithm is so simple, but powerful:

  1. Setup - starting when current bar closed higher (or lower for short) then close of 4th bar before (see screenshot 2).
  2. Then, if price walks in same direction, we can start counting, and it will be finished after 9 (or more) consecutive bars with the same conditions (see screenshot 3).
  3. Next stage started from "intersection": low (high for downtrend) of current bar (8th or more in sequence) breaks high of the bar shifted at least on 3th from working (first) bar (see screenshot 4).
  4. Now can be started an countdown. We need 13 bars that closed higher (lower) then close of 2 bars ago. This bars do not obliged to be successive (see screenshot 5).
  5. Signal will be coming when 13th candle will be formed (see screenshot 6).
  6. So you can enter in position - by close of signal candle, or by open of next candle - for agressive tactics, or by the extremum of the bar that formed by the paragraph 1 (see screenshot 7).
  7. You can fix you profit by the next signal or, for example, by some levels such as fibo or Gann (see screenshots 8,9).

You can get voice notice about all of events: setup first bar, setup ninth bar, intersection, countdown started, signal bar formed.

I think thet all of parameters has "talking" names. For example:

  • Setup_Distance = 4; // Distance between setup candles.
  • Setup_Limit = 9; // How many candles we need to finish setup counting.
  • Intersection_Min_Distance = 3;  // Minimal distance for intersection.
  • Countdown_Distance = 2;  // What distance between candles we need when countdown started.
  • Countdown_Limit = 13; //How many candles we need for signal arrow.

Other sections allows you to customize all of aspects: what do you want to see or listen.

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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
AW Trend Predictor
AW Trading Software Limited
4.62 (34)
Indicators
The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks. Manual and instruction -> Here / MT5 version -> Here How to trade with the indicator:  Trading with T
Legacy of Gann
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.83 (12)
Indicators
The indicator very accurately determines the levels of the possible end of the trend and profit fixing. The method of determining levels is based on the ideas of W.D.Gann, using an algorithm developed by his follower Kirill Borovsky. Extremely high reliability of reaching levels (according to K. Borovsky  - 80-90%) Indispensable for any trading strategy – every trader needs to determine the exit point from the market! Precisely determines targets on any timeframes and any instruments (forex, met
Scalping Explorer
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Scalping Explorer is a complete trading system. Our traders have tested and optimized its work for maximum effect. Trading with Scalping Explorer is easy. Open in Metatrader4 windows with currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCHF. We include D1 timeframe on all currency pairs. Add the Scalping Explorer indicator to each window with a currency pair. In the indicator settings, we find the "Signal" parameter and set it to TRUE. Now, as soon as a signal appears on any of the currency p
Ichimoku Scanner Dashboard
Abir Pathak
4.75 (16)
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Dashboard uses Ichimoku Strategy to find best trades. Get extra Indicators/Template: And read more about detailed Product Description and usage here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747457 Read more about Scanner Common features in detail here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747456 Features: Price Kumo Breakout Tenkan-Kijun Cross Chikou/CLoud and Chikou/Price Support/Resistance (SR-SS or SR-NRTR) Stochastic OB/OS and back Awesome Oscillator Higher Timeframe Ichimoku Trend Align
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DemarkSequentialMQL5
Oleh Fedorov
Indicators
Секвента Демарка (Sequential) - индикатор, демонстрирующий развитие тренда, его структуру. Довольно точно отображает начальную и конечную точки, важные точки перелома. Срабатывает по открытию свечи, поэтому перерисовок не будет никогда. Здесь нет сложных формул, только статистика, отсчёт свечей, выбранных по определённым критериям. При этом индикатор может давать очень точные сигналы для входа, особенно при поддержке какого-нибудь индикатора уровней, например, этого . Алгоритм нахождения сигнала
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