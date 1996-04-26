TargetX of the best Forex indicators, which is equipped with the most modern, adaptable and profitable trading algorithms. It is time to stop wandering in the dark and gain a clear vision of goals in intraday trading, for which this indicator was created.





One of the secrets of short-term trading is to know when to enter a trade. At the same time having the potential to earn the maximum number of points, but without unnecessary sitting out in the transaction in the hope of a ghostly profit. And this will help us professional forex indicator to determine the goals within the day - TargetX.





The indicator determines the trend reversal points and the direction of its movements. He will provide you with everything you need to overcome the losses due to human emotions. The indicator works fine in timeframes from one minute to four hours and informs the trader about the most successful moments of buying or selling a currency pair.